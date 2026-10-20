Black OPP Officers Call For Investigation Into Systemic Bias In Probationary Evaluations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Black Class Action Secretariat is calling on Ontario's Inspector General of Policing to open an investigation into how the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) evaluates new officers, as questions arise about systemic race-based discrimination following complaints from Black OPP recruits at separate detachments across Ontario.

Black probationary constables who served in three different regions, under different supervisors, are speaking publicly for the first time about a strikingly similar pattern of discrimination, including accents and communication styles treated as performance problems, and discipline for practices they say are common among their white colleagues, leading to dismissal before the end of their probationary period. They also report limited recourse options when raising concerns about bias and discrimination to their superiors.

Black OPP recruits speak out on discrimination during probationary period leading to dismissals

DATE: Wednesday October 21, 2026

TIME: 10:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Legislative Assembly of Ontario - Rm. 149 111 Wellesley Street West Toronto, Ontario M7A 1A2

SPEAKERS: Three former OPP recruits, Nicholas Marcus Thompson - President and CEO, and Alain Babineau - Director of Advocacy and Francophone Affairs, Black Class Action Secretariat

CONTACT: ...

Media interviews can also be arranged with the former officers, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ABOUT:

The Black Class Action Secretariat is a national non-profit organization working to end systemic racism, with a focus on anti-Black racism and discrimination in public- and private-sector employment, formed following a landmark $2.5B class action on behalf of Black federal employees alleging decades of systemic discrimination in hiring and promotion.