Deadline Alert: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Investors Have Until November 20, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company ("Better Home & Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BETR ) have until November 20, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Better Home & Finance Holding Company case, Gastwirt v. Better Home & Finance Holding Company, et al., was filed on September 21, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-08219).

Investors who suffered losses on Better Home & Finance Holding Company investments can contact Glancy about the Better Home & Finance Holding Company class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 20, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Better Home & Finance Holding Company investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 20, 2026

Class period: March 13, 2026 to May 7, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 21, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

What happened?

On May 7, 2026, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that its previously announced target of reaching $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume appeared likely to be deferred due, in part, to borrower hesitation in a higher-rate environment.

On this news, Better Home's stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Better Home & Finance Holding Company complaint allege?

The Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Better Home & Finance Holding Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Better Home & Finance Holding Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint filed against Better Home & Finance Holding Company alleges that, among other things, the Company failed to disclose that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors. Investors who want to help lead this case must ask the Court by November 20, 2026, and that date is coming soon," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Better Home & Finance Holding Company investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Better Home & Finance Holding Company class action must move the Court by November 20, 2026. To learn more, visit the Better Home & Finance Holding Company case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Better Home & Finance Holding Company class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Better Home & Finance Holding Company case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Better Home & Finance Holding Company shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Better Home & Finance Holding Company lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Better Home & Finance Holding Company class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by November 20, 2026.

What if I miss the Better Home & Finance Holding Company deadline? After November 20, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Better Home & Finance Holding Company investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Better Home & Finance Holding Company class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Better Home & Finance Holding Company investors on a contingency fee basis, which means investors pay no attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery. Any fees are subject to court approval and are paid from the recovery.

Why work with Glancy on the Better Home & Finance Holding Company lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Better Home & Finance Holding Company class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Better Home & Finance Holding Company case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Gastwirt v. Better Home & Finance Holding Company, et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

press release

Better Home & Finance Holding Company SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

Follow Glancy on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.