Garbage Disposal Maintenance Before The Holiday Cooking Season

As kitchens across Monmouth and Ocean Counties gear up for heavier use this fall and winter, Proficient Plumbing & Heating is urging homeowners to check their garbage disposals before holiday cooking begins

Serving Monmouth & Ocean Counties Since 2010

Proficient Plumbing & Heating urges homeowners in Monmouth and Ocean Counties to check their garbage disposals before fall and winter gatherings.

- Paul Wylam, founder and CEO of Proficient Plumbing & Heating

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday cooking puts more strain on kitchen plumbing than most homeowners realize, so Proficient Plumbing & Heating recommends that residents throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties inspect their garbage disposals now, before Thanksgiving and December gatherings bring a season of heavier use.

Garbage disposals see a sharp rise in activity once holiday meal prep begins, and units that have gone unused or under-cleaned for months are more likely to show problems under that added load. Leftover food particles, particularly from meats, can build up inside the unit and produce a persistent odor, and that same buildup can lead to corrosion that shortens the disposal's lifespan and eventually causes leaks. A disposal that jams, grinds with an unusual noise, or drains slowly is also signaling that it needs attention before it's asked to handle a full week of holiday cooking.

"We get more calls about garbage disposals in November and December than almost any other time of year," said Paul Wylam, founder and CEO of Proficient Plumbing & Heating. "Usually it's something that's been building for a while, not a sudden breakdown. A quick check now can save someone from dealing with a jammed or leaking disposal in the middle of cooking a holiday meal. It's a small thing to get ahead of, but it makes a real difference once the kitchen gets busy."

Proficient Plumbing & Heating's plumbers work on both continuous feed and batch feed disposal systems, setting up new units and repairing or replacing existing ones, and can help homeowners weigh which type fits their household. Batch feed units, which only operate when the chamber is closed, are often recommended for homes with young children or elderly residents, since the design reduces the risk of injury.

Homeowners who notice odors, slow drainage, or unusual sounds from their garbage disposal can schedule an inspection before the holiday season begins by calling Proficient Plumbing & Heating at (848) 448-3539 or visiting proficientplumbingheating for a free estimate.

About Proficient Plumbing & Heating

Founded by CEO Paul Wylam in 2010, Proficient Plumbing & Heating is a family-run plumbing and heating company serving homeowners and businesses across Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company holds an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and earned the 2025 Angi Super Service Award. Proficient provides free estimates and round-the-clock emergency service seven days a week, and stands behind its work with a one-year warranty on parts and labor. The company belongs to both the Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce and the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce, and operates under NJ Master Plumber License #12513.

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Paul Wylam

Proficient Plumbing & Heating

482 Jackson Ave. Brick, NJ 08723

Phone: (848) 448-3539

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Paul Wylam

Proficient Plumbing & Heating

+1 848-448-3539

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Garbage Disposal Maintenance Before the Holiday Cooking Season News Provided By Proficient Plumbing & Heating October 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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