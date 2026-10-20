Trueinsight Acquires CAM Logic, Expanding Siemens Design, Manufacturing And Simulation Expertise For Engineering Teams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Combination unites CAM Logic's manufacturing, design and PLM depth with TrueInsight's simulation and data analytics portfolio

- Yvonne WiedemannCOTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrueInsight, an award-winning, Platinum Siemens channel partner helping engineering teams adopt simulation, design, manufacturing and data analytics software, today announced it has acquired the software division of CAM Logic, Inc., an Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Siemens partner.CAM Logic's software division has served hundreds of customers with Siemens NX, Solid Edge, Teamcenter, CAM and Tecnomatix software, along with engineering and training services. The combined company gives engineering teams one partner from design through simulation to the shop floor. CAM Logic customers gain access to TrueInsight's Simcenter, STAR-CCM+ and advanced simulation portfolio, plus its data analytics and AI tools. TrueInsight customers gain deeper CAD, CAM and PLM expertise and a stronger presence in the Midwest manufacturing corridor."CAM Logic has earned the trust of hundreds of customers by doing the hard work of supporting them throughout their development process, not just selling licenses," said Kyle Hansen, CEO of TrueInsight. "That's exactly how we work. Together, we can take a customer from the first CAD model through simulation and product documentation with one team that knows their process.""Our customers have always relied on us to make their Siemens investment pay off," said Yvonne Wiedemann, Owner of CAM Logic. "Joining TrueInsight keeps the people and support our customers rely upon, and adds simulation, analytics and engineering services that our customers have been asking for, all while staying in the Midwest region, staying close to the heartbeat of Automotive and Manufacturing. It's the right next step for our team and our customers."CAM Logic customers will continue working with their current account and support contacts. Existing licenses, maintenance agreements and training commitments remain in effect.About TrueInsightTrueInsight is a Siemens and Altair channel partner based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Its team of engineers, analysts and simulation specialists helps companies select, implement and get value from simulation, CAD, CAM, PLM and data analytics software through onboarding, training and engineering services. Learn more at trueinsight.About CAM LogicCAM Logic, Inc., based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, is a digital manufacturing solutions provider and Siemens partner with 25+ years of CAD/CAM/CAE experience. It provides Siemens PLM software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, 3D scanning, reverse engineering, quality control and training to its clients. Note this acquisition is just relating to the software division, not the manufacturing services division, which will continue to operate as is.

Tyler Haggin

TrueInsight

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TrueInsight Acquires CAM Logic, Expanding Siemens Design, Manufacturing and Simulation Expertise for Engineering Teams News Provided By TrueInsight October 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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