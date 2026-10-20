ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Makes Its U.S. Debut! First U.S. Location To Open In Los Angeles On November 6, 2026

Store Image

Surfer Chopper

Merchandise Lineup

Merchandise Lineup

Merchandise Lineup

NAKANO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toei Animation Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President: Katsuhiro Takagi), in collaboration with Sony Group Corporation, will open ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles, an official merchandise store for the globally popular anime series ONE PIECE, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, the ONE PIECE manga series made its debut on July 22, 1997, in issue 34 of Weekly Shonen Jump, a popular manga magazine. The series marked its 25th anniversary of continuous publication in July 2022.

The anime adaptation first aired in 1999 on the Fuji TV network in Japan and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024. From April to September 2026, the new“Elbaph Arc” was broadcast, continuing to captivate fans around the world.

ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE, the largest official ONE PIECE merchandise store, is coming to the United States for the first time! ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles will officially open at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on November 6, 2026.

The official store website has also launched today.

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Advance reservations will be required for store entry from November 6 through November 12. Reservations will begin on Thursday, October 22 at 6:00 PM (PT).Visitors are asked to make reservations through the "Reserve Priority Entry" section of the official website. Please note that the dates requiring reservation for entry are subject to change. Please check our official social media accounts for the latest information.

ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles will offer a wide variety of merchandise, including exclusive items available only at the Los Angeles location as well as products featuring original animation artwork.

Visitors can also look forward to original video content available exclusively inside the store. And who knows? You might even encounter Luffy and his friends during your visit!

To celebrate the grand opening, a limited quantity of exclusive commemorative shopping bags will also be given away.

The store will feature a variety of interactive experiences designed to make shopping even more exciting. Visitors can interact with "Surfer Chopper," a character exclusive to the Los Angeles location, who will speak to them as they shop. Wanted posters featuring various ONE PIECE characters will also be on display in the store, offering even more surprises for fans to discover.

Be sure to experience these special features in person!

The store will provide visitors with a special space where they can shop while immersing themselves in the world of ONE PIECE, creating an experience designed to be enjoyed repeatedly.

Store Information

Store Name: ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles

Location: Westfield Century City, Level 2 (10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90067)

Opening Date: November 6, 2026

Store Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10AM-9PM

Friday - Saturday: 10AM-10PM

Sunday: 10AM-8PM

Official Store Website:

Official Store Social Media

Instagram: onepiece_mugiwara_la

X (formerly Twitter): @OP_MugiwaraLA

Media Contact

Company: Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

Email:...

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Mugiwara Store PR

TOEI ANIMATION CO., LTD.

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ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Makes Its U.S. Debut! First U.S. Location to Open in Los Angeles on November 6, 2026 News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. October 20, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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