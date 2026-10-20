Boys Town Nevada Celebrates 35 Years With 'Impact Gala' Honoring Mark Davis

Signature event to support youth mental health and family services across Southern Nevada

- Debra March, Gala Chairwoman and Boys Town Nevada Board MemberLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boys Town Nevada will celebrate 35 years of serving children and families with its Impact Gala: Team Up for Mental Health on Friday, October 23, from 6–10 p.m. at M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson.The milestone event will honor Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces, for his ongoing commitment to youth and expanding access to mental health resources in Southern Nevada.The evening, with Emmy award-winning journalist and talk show host, Monica O. Jackson, will feature a luxury tailgate experience, elegant seated dinner, and“overtime” after-party, bringing together community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates united around one goal: improving mental health outcomes for Nevada's youth.The event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, led by the Las Vegas Raiders and NVision360, followed by the Gene Hass Foundation, Westgate Las Vegas, Las Vegas Aces and Zoox, with additional support from Intermountain Health, Findlay VW, Nevada State University, Carson Wealth and UNLV.“For 35 years, Boys Town Nevada has been a lifeline for children and families facing mental and behavioral health challenges,” said Debra March, Gala Chairwoman and Boys Town Nevada Board Member.“This gala is an opportunity for our community to come together, invest in hope, and help every child thrive.”Nevada continues to rank among the lowest in the nation for access to mental health resources, making Boys Town Nevada's work critical. Over the past five years alone, the organization has impacted more than 200,000 lives statewide, providing therapy, crisis support, parenting resources, and autism services to children and families in need.Proceeds from the Impact Gala will directly support Boys Town Nevada's programs, including: Mental and behavioral health services for children, Family support and in-home intervention programs, Behavioral supports for educators and students, Autism assessments and care and Crisis response and suicide prevention resources.The event also highlights the growing urgency around youth mental health, including the effects of social media, rising stress and anxiety, and the importance of early intervention-key issues impacting families across the region.Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available, offering businesses and community partners the chance to make a lasting impact while gaining visibility during one of Southern Nevada's premier philanthropic events.For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to attend, contact: Paula Lawrence, Director of Development... | 702-743-6065.About Boys Town Nevada:Boys Town Nevada has served Southern Nevada for 35 years, providing life-changing care to children and families through a wide range of mental health, behavioral, and family support programs. The organization is dedicated to strengthening families, preventing crises, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Jennifer Bradley

JB Public Relations

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Boys Town Nevada Celebrates 35 Years with 'Impact Gala' Honoring Mark Davis News Provided By JB Public Relations October 20, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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