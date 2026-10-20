Von Vascular Announces Publication Of Peer-Reviewed Study Evaluating ALGO Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration

Results from publication

Preclinical study reports higher complete clot ingestion (CCI) and first-pass success (FPE) with ALGO APA compared with the tested static aspiration system.

- Dr. Robert StarkeSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Von Vascular today announced publication of a preclinical study evaluating its ALGO Smart Pump with Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA) in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery. Published online October 13, 2026, the study found higher rates of complete clot ingestion (CCI) and first-pass complete reperfusion (FPE) with ALGO APA than with static aspiration with Penumbra's ENGINE.Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine performed 40 thrombectomy procedures in an in-vivo model of large vessel occlusion, using moderate and firm clot analogs. Thirty procedures used ALGO APA with 0.055in and 0.071in aspiration catheters; 10 used the Penumbra ENGINE with 0.072in catheters.Key findings for ALGO APA versus the tested static aspiration configuration included:.Complete clot ingestion: 83.3% versus 40% (p=0.014)..Complete reperfusion after one pass: 80% versus 40% (p=0.041)..Distal embolization: No events observed in the APA group, compared with 40% in the static group (p=0.002).“Restoring flow is essential, but how we remove the clot also matters,” said Dr. Robert M. Starke, senior author of the study.“These findings support closer attention to complete clot ingestion and the role of aspiration dynamics in achieving it. The next step is to determine whether these procedural gains translate into benefit for patients.”Complete clot ingestion means drawing the clot fully into the catheter or collection reservoir, without leaving clot exposed at the catheter tip. Across the study, distal embolization occurred only in procedures where complete clot ingestion was not achieved.“The relationship between clot ingestion and embolization was a central finding,” said Dr. Nadia F. McMillan, first author of the study.“We observed no distal embolization when the clot was fully ingested. That makes complete clot ingestion an important endpoint to carry forward alongside measures of reperfusion.”ALGO APA combines real-time sensor feedback with computer-controlled aspiration to adjust suction during clot engagement and ingestion. The system is designed to help draw clot fully into the catheter by adapting how suction is applied.“We developed ALGO because the aspiration source has a greater role to play in clot removal,” said Manning Hanser of Von Vascular.“This publication adds evidence for that approach in an in-vivo model. It gives us a strong foundation for the clinical work ahead.”The findings are preclinical and do not establish outcomes in patients. The study applied unequal treatment groups and different catheters between groups. Results therefore apply to the tested pump and catheter configurations. Further controlled studies and human clinical evaluation are needed.The article,“Adaptive pulsatile aspiration leads to improved thrombectomy outcomes during in vivo large vessel occlusion for acute ischemic stroke,” is available at doi/10.1136/jnis-2026-025650.About Von VascularVon Vascular is an early-stage medical technology company developing aspiration systems that bring real-time information and direct control into clinicians' hands. Its ALGO Smart Pump platform reflects the company's commitment to making thrombectomy smarter. Learn more at vonvascular.

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Von Vascular Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Study Evaluating ALGO Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration News Provided By Von Vascular October 20, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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