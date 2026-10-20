Mancomm Grant Gives OTI Education Centers A Free Digital Classroom Companion

RegLogic App

A free year of RegLogic's digital classroom for up to 1,000 OTI instructors: current regulations, shared course materials and class discussions in one place.

- Benjamin Mangan, CEO of Mancomm

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mancomm, Inc., publisher of regulatory reference materials and developer of the RegLogic digital regulations platform, today announced the RegLogic Digital Classroom Grant. The grant commits up to $150,000 in RegLogic Trainer subscriptions, covering 1,000 one-year instructor seats, at no cost to OSHA Training Institute (OTI) Education Centers nationwide.

OTI Education Centers are the OSHA-authorized organizations that teach the trainer courses behind the nation's Outreach Training Program, including OSHA 500, 501, 502, 503, 510 and 511. In fiscal year 2025, OTI Education Centers trained 53,196 students. The grant supports these centers as they move course materials from print to digital.

What the grant includes

Mancomm will award up to 1,000 instructor seats. Each seat is a 12-month RegLogic Trainer subscription, valued at $149.95, at no charge. Trainer includes:

. Unlimited student access. Students in an instructor's classes use RegLogic free, with no per-student fees.

. Classroom materials library. Instructors upload their slides, handouts and other course materials and give students digital access in one place. Instructors and students can print any material when they choose.

. Class discussions. Instructors and students discuss course topics and regulations together, during and between class sessions.

. Class and roster management. Instructors create classes, add and remove students, and control access from one dashboard.

. Instructor course notes. Instructors attach notes to specific regulations and share them with their classes. Notes stay with the regulation as it updates.

. The full Mancomm digital library. The complete Code of Federal Regulations, including 29 CFR 1910 (General Industry), 1926 (Construction), 1915 (Shipyards), 1917 (Marine Terminals), 1918 (Longshoring) and 1928 (Agriculture), on web, iOS and Android, with offline mode.

Less paper, always current

Printed regulation books go out of date as standards change, and each new class means another round of printing and shipping. RegLogic content updates automatically, so instructors and students always work from the current text. With regulations and classroom materials in one place, centers no longer need to print binders of slides and handouts for every class. Students who prefer paper print only what they need. Moving classes online cuts paper use, shipping and storage for centers and their students.

"OTI Education Centers train the trainers who teach millions of workers every year," said Benjamin Mangan, CEO of Mancomm. "Many of them already rely on our printed regulation books. This grant removes the cost barrier to going digital, so instructors can try a modern classroom for a full year and their students can follow along for free."

How to apply

The grant is open to all OSHA-authorized OTI Education Centers and their consortium partners. To enroll instructors, a center representative emails.... Free access begins on activation and runs for 12 months.

About Mancomm and RegLogic

Mancomm, Inc. publishes regulatory reference books used by safety professionals, trainers and government agencies across the United States. RegLogic is Mancomm's digital regulations platform, providing the full CFR plus federal and state regulations on web and mobile, always current. Learn more at go.

Randall Floyd

Mancomm, Inc.

+1 737-325-1119

...

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