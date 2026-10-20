Uganda: Mbarara University Pharmacy Course Accredited - Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has said the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) remains accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for the next four years despite a dispute over its professional recognition by the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU).

Tayebwa made the remarks during the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 20 October 2026 following concerns over the PSU's reported withdrawal of the professional recognition of the programme.

Tayebwa revealed that he contacted the NCHE Executive Director, who confirmed that the programme remains accredited.

“The students are learning and being taught an accredited course,” Tayebwa told Parliament.

He added that NCHE accredited the programme in consultation with relevant stakeholders including the Pharmaceutical Society.

The Deputy Speaker said there is an overlap in the mandates of the Pharmaceutical Society and the National Council for Higher Education under the laws governing pharmacy training. He directed the Minister for Education and Sports to present a comprehensive statement to Parliament on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

He also asked the minister to consult the Attorney General and directed the Attorney General to present the legal framework governing the matter.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi said the concerns raised by PSU appear to extend beyond programme recognition to the qualifications of the person heading Mbarara University Department of Pharmacy.

Ssenyonyi said a letter from the professional body questioned whether the department was headed by someone with the qualifications required for the position. He urged the government and relevant authorities to address the concerns promptly to prevent further uncertainty among students and graduates.

“If it is a question of somebody heading a department who requires a particular set of qualifications, I think that should be sorted out so that students are not in disarray,” Ssenyonyi said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.