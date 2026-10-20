Uganda: 'Fast-Track Parliament's Directive On Mt Elgon Evictions'

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has urged the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Susan Nakawuki to expedite the implementation of Parliament's directive halting Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) evictions around the Mt Elgon National Park.

Tayebwa who chaired the House on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, observed that delays in addressing the dispute will expose communities to further violence saying that different stakeholders from the region continue to lodge similar complaints.

“If you could sort out the boundaries of Mt Elgon National Park, that will be a great achievement for this ministry; it has been a burning issue. I can tell you every month, we have issues related to Mt Elgon National Park boundaries,” Tayebwa said.

His intervention followed concerns from Bungokho North Member of Parliament, Hon. Shafiga Wanyenya that UWA operations had continued despite a directive issued by Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth on 15 October 2026.

Speaker Oboth had directed that the evictions stop following reports from area MPs of unrest, loss of lives and destruction of property arising from disputed boundaries between the park and neighbouring communities.

Wanyenya said that the directive had not been respected, alleging that four people had since been shot in Wanale Sub-county leaving one dead and three injured.

“I ask the minister to establish the circumstances surrounding the death in Wanale Sub-county,” Wanyenya said.

She said disputes between communities around Mt Elgon and UWA had persisted for years with Wanale among the most affected areas.

Nakawuki said the ministry has engaged stakeholders including the Prime Minister who is expected to consult the President on the matter.

“The Prime Minister is going to engage the President on the matter to guide UWA to halt any operations for one month until we complete the matter,” Nakawuki said adding that, 'we just need this one month to work out things with the Ministry of Lands which is supposed to mark stones and then engage the local community on where the boundaries are'.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.