Eritrea: Nationals Resolve To Strengthen Contribution To National Affairs

Nationals residing in Switzerland, Kenya, and Qatar have expressed their resolve to strengthen their contribution to national affairs by enhancing organizational capacity and resilience. They made the remarks at seminars organized in their respective countries of residence.

At a seminar conducted by nationals in Geneva, Switzerland, on 17 October, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland in relation to regional and global developments, Mr. Habtom Zeray, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and other international organizations, gave an extensive briefing on the timely responsibilities of nationals.

Mr. Ismail Mohammed-Nur, Head of Public and Community Affairs, for his part, briefed participants on the role and contribution of nationals to national development programs and resilience, as well as on portraying Eritrea's true image.

Noting that organization is the fundamental source of strength, Mr. Habtom called on nationals to strengthen unity, uphold national culture and values, and pass them on to the younger generation.

In the same vein, Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrea's Ambassador to Kenya, conducted a seminar for nationals in Nairobi and its environs on 18 October.

The participants expressed their readiness to continue contributing to national resilience and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Likewise, at a seminar conducted in Doha, Qatar, on 17 October, nationals expressed their commitment to strengthening organizational capacity and awareness, as well as participation in national affairs.

At the event, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrea's Ambassador to Qatar, briefed participants on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.