Delhi Airport Traffic Hits Record First-Half High With 38.5 Million Passengers, Eyeing Expansion

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) recorded 38.5 million passengers in the first half of FY 2026-27, reported PTI. This marks about a 5% rise in passenger count considering an increase in both domestic and international travellers from the previous year. The airport had handled 36.7 million passengers in the first half of FY 2025-26.

Delhi airport passenger traffic sees increase

Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) at the airport have also reportedly increased. According to the news agency, ATM witnessed about a rise of 6.9% year-on-year to 2,33,331 during the April-September period, as per the latest data provided by GMR Airports.

Domestic passenger traffic stood at 28.1 million while international traffic reached 10.4 million, pushing the total count for travellers to 38.5 million at the Delhi airport.

The IGIA airport recorded average monthly passenger traffic of around 6.5 million. It's the airport's highest-ever first-half passenger traffic during the period, GMR Airports said in a recent regulatory filing.

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IGIA is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). It is a part of GMR Airports.

The Delhi airport previously witnessed a decline in passengers last year amid temporary flight restrictions due to airspace restrictions and geopolitical developments. Upgradation work on runway 10/28 further affected operations and flight movement during the period and causing issues for flyers.

The Delhi airport handled 78.7 million passengers in the 2025-26 financial year, as per PTI.

How many terminals in Delhi airport; check capacity

Delhi airport is among the busiest airports in India. It has three terminals, including T1, T2 and T3 and four operational runways. Its annual passenger-handling capacity is 106 million.

Out of this, Terminal 1 can handle 42 million passengers annually while Terminal 2 has a capacity of 14 million. Terminal 3 can handle 50 million. T3's capacity includes 19 million domestic passengers and 31 million international passengers in a year.

Delhi airport explansion plan: What we know so far

Meanwhile, the airport has expansion plans in the future. Under its latest 10-year master plan, the total annual passenger-handling capacity is planned to increase to 125 million. It would comprise 86 million domestic and 39 million international passengers post the capacity expansion.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic across airports operated by GMR Airports rose 0.5% year-on-year to 58.2 million in the first half of 2026-27.

Besides Delhi airport, the same company also operates airports in Hyderabad, Mopa in Goa, Nagpur, Bhogapuram and Medan in Indonesia.