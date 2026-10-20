JD Vance-Founded, Korea-Tied Firm Now Influencing Brazil Election

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the first round of Brazil's elections on Oct. 4, 2026, Flávio Bolsonaro, of the right wing Liberal Party (PL), came in first with 47.03% of the valid votes, compared with 45.16% for the current leftist president and Workers' Party (PT) candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The margin was just over 2.2 million votes, and the first polls for the runoff on October 25 indicate a virtual tie. In a race like this, factors that would be marginal in a lopsided election become decisive. One of them comes from Washington and was little known in Brazil until September 2026, on the eve of the first round: Rockbridge Network.

Rockbridge was founded in 2019 by the current US vice president, JD Vance - then a Silicon Valley investor - and Chris Buskirk, editor of the pro-Trump website American Greatness.

In a 2021 brochure distributed to donors and circulated by the New York Times the following year, the network described itself as“a kind of political venture capital firm.” The idea was to bring together donors dissatisfied with the traditional Republican Party and invest their money in a portfolio of projects: its own media outlets, training personnel for a future US administration, and voter mobilization in US states.

A political venture capital firm

The formula worked. In 2024, according to Reuters, the network had a budget of about US$75 million for the election cycle, focused on right-wing journalism, polling and voter mobilization in states critical to the US presidential election. A significant portion of its structure consists of entities that are not required to disclose their donors.

Among the reported funders are Peter Thiel, co-founder and chairman of the technology company Palantir and Rebekah Mercer, one of the owners of the far-right American news site Breitbart.

Donald Trump participated by phone in a meeting of the network in April 2024, and months later chose Vance as his running mate. Since the Republican victory in the 2024 election, Rockbridge has served as a bridge between donors and the government: Senior administration officials have begun giving presentations to its members.

The South Korean connection

Brazil is not the first foreign destination for Rockbridge's activities. In September 2025, the network launched a branch in South Korea, chaired by Kim Hae-young, a former lawmaker from the center-left Democratic Party of Korea.

The board includes former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, of the same party; former Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan, from a conservative administration; and Chung Yong-jin, chairman of the Shinsegae Group.

In Seoul, Rockbridge positioned itself as a channel for elites on both sides of the political spectrum to gain access to the Trump administration. In Brazil, the approach would be different.

What Is known about Rockbridge in Brazil

On September. 25, 2026, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo revealed that Rockbridge had begun setting up operations in the country. Documents obtained by Intercept Brasil detail the project.

A business plan from April 2026, marked as“not for public release” and signed with the“Rockbridge Network Brasil” logo, described the operation as a“political venture capital fund” – an echo of the US parent company's self-definition. Members' annual dues would finance projects on three fronts considered“out of balance”: the press, universities, and the legislature.