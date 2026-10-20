MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Private Markets Have Been Out of Reach for Most Canadians; GrowWise Launches to Change That

October 20, 2026 2:55 PM EDT | Source: Tyche Global Financial Inc.

GrowWise (growwise ) launches in Ontario and B.C., bringing institutional-quality private market opportunities to Canadian investors, paired with a licensed advisor.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - For most Canadians, investing has meant stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. Private market investments such as real estate, private credit and private equity have largely gone to institutions and the wealthy, with large minimums and a process few could navigate alone. GrowWise, a new online platform operated by Tyche Global Financial Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, launched today to change that for everyday investors.

Investors can open an account in under ten minutes and meet their licensed GrowWise Advisor the same day. They can then explore each opportunity at their own pace, with full access to the offering documents. When an investor is ready to proceed, their advisor reviews the request and confirms suitability before approving the transaction.

"GrowWise was built on a simple idea: investors should have the opportunity to understand private investments, ask questions, and make informed decisions with the support of a licensed advisor," said Mohammed Alhadi, Chief Executive Officer of GrowWise. "Technology can make access easier, but the human relationship, education and understanding behind each investment decision remain just as important."

GrowWise lists 15 opportunities, from residential lenders and multi-family housing to essential-service businesses and self-storage, and reviews each issuer before it is listed. Investors pay nothing to use GrowWise. The platform is paid by the issuers it lists, and that fee is disclosed on each opportunity.

"In more than 25 years in Canada's investment field, the question I hear most from clients is why no one told them about private markets sooner," said Jessica Zhang, CFA, Founder and Chief Compliance Officer of GrowWise. "GrowWise was created to give everyday investors access to a curated range of private market opportunities. We want to empower investors to start small, start early and grow wisely through diversification."

This fall, four GrowWise issuers, Lankin Investments, Newlook Capital, Secure Capital MIC and Forum Make Space Storage Fund, presented to investors at its Wealth & Wellness Training Series in Markham. Over four Fridays, each explained how its business works, from apartment buildings and dental clinics to home lending and self-storage.

"Self-storage is a business most people use, but few investors have looked at closely," said Razvan Grosu, Investor Relations Associate at Forum Make Space Storage Fund. "Presenting in person allows us to explain our investment strategy, how we create value through active management, and answer investors' questions directly."

GrowWise is available today to qualified investors in Ontario and British Columbia, with plans to expand to additional provinces. Investors elsewhere in Canada can sign up for updates at growwise.

About GrowWise

GrowWise is an online platform that connects everyday Canadians with curated private market opportunities and licensed advisors, making alternative investing understandable and accessible for qualified investors. It is operated by Tyche Global Financial Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, and currently serves investors in Ontario and British Columbia. Learn more at growwise.

Unlocking Private Investment for Everyone.

About Forum Make Space Storage Fund

Forum Make Space Storage Fund (forummssf ) is an open-ended private real estate fund investing in self-storage, portable storage, and vehicle-storage assets across Canada. The Fund benefits from an operator-led, vertically integrated platform that actively manages every aspect of the portfolio, with a focus on enhancing performance, generating stable income, and creating long-term value for investors.

Media contact:

Eleanor Kuan

Marketing Director

GrowWise

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Source: Tyche Global Financial Inc.