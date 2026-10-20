MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aurbis Announces Existing Warrant Repricing and DarkStar Capital LLC Investor Awareness Agreement

October 20, 2026 3:11 PM EDT | Source: Aurbis Resources Corp.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Aurbis is repricing 1,000,000 warrants from $0.225 to $0.16 to help fund the inaugural drilling campaign on the Ecru Gold Project. Aurbis enters into an outreach and distribution agreement with Darkstar Capital to build investor awareness as Aurbis prepares for its inaugural drilling program. Orogen Royalty has been issued 813,186 shares in AURR, signifying the six-month milestone of the Ecru Gold Project's acquisition agreement. Darkstar will assist in raising investor awareness as Aubis prepares for the upcoming financing and drilling on the Ecru Gold project.

"Aurbis is excited by the targets we've generated on the Ecru Gold Project and eagerly anticipates the commencement of the first drilling program on this fantastic project.

We welcome Darkstart to our team and look forward to sharing Ecru's prospectivity with the Network of investors in their portfolio. Orogen Royalties have been valuable partners and shareholders, and we look forward to exploring the value presented by Ecru with all our investors."

- Johan Lambrechts (CEO)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (Aurbis, AURR or the Company) announces that it is repricing 1,000,000 existing $0.225 AURR warrants issued in November 2024 to a new $0.16 exercise price, and that Aurbis has entered into a marketing agreement intended to support investor awareness and communications initiatives.

On November 13, 2024, the Company completed a private placement pursuant to which it issued 1,000,000 units, each consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are currently exercisable at $0.225 until November 13, 2026.

In connection with the repricing of the Warrants to $0.16, the Company will issue one additional common share purchase warrant (each, an "Additional Warrant") for each Warrant exercised at the amended exercise price. Each Additional Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.225 until November 13, 2028, subject to an accelerated expiry provision. The Additional Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision whereby, if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.30 for 30 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Additional Warrants to a date that is 30 days following the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration.

Any funds raised from the exercise of the Warrants will be used as part of the upcoming Ecru drill program.

The Company confirms that the repricing of the Warrants is permitted under the CSE Policies since (i) the Warrants are not listed for trading; (ii) the exercise price is higher than the current market price; (iii) no Warrants have been exercised in the last 6 months; and (iv) at least 10 trading days remain before expiry.

The Company has entered into an investor outreach and distribution agreement dated October 13, 2026, with Darkstar Capital LLC. ("Darkstar"), an arm's length service provider based in Toronto, Canada. Under the agreement, Darkstar will provide investor outreach, marketing and distribution support services to issuers and fund managers.

The Darkstar engagement is structured as a service package with compensation consisting of a one-time set-up fee of CAD $2,500 and monthly service fees of CAD $3,800 over a two-month commitment period, followed by a month-by-month agreement. No securities will be issued as compensation under the agreement. Izzy Shakfa, Principal of Darkstar, does not currently own any securities of the Company. Darkstar can be contacted at ... or +1 (416) 474-1405.

Aurbis has also issued 813,186 AURR shares to Orogen Royalties on the six-month milestone as part of the sales agreement with Orogen Royalties for the Ecru Gold Project.

Future Activities

The next step in the exploration story of the Ecru Gold Project is to drill-test the identified targets.

Aurbis has already begun preparing the documents for drilling approvals.

Drill contractors have also been contacted, and the chosen contractor for the proposed 3,000m drill program planned for late November 2026 will be announced as soon as all contracts are finalised.

Aurbis believes that Ecru also hosts Carlin-style gold potential, which will also be investigated further once our primary target has been initially tested.

Aurbis will focus on the Robertson-style intrusion-related gold targets in the short term, but our activities have identified the Northern Nevada Rift (NNR) as another exploration target. The NNR represents a series of high-grade gold mines along its strike length to the north and south of Ecru. Deposits associated with the NNR near Ecru include Mule Canyon, Fire Creek and Buckhorn. The NNR is buried (beneath cover material) in the NE corner of the project and has never been explored. Aurbis will dedicate resources to this target once the first phase of drilling on the intrusion-related target has been completed.

We believe this is a robust exploration plan and gives the Company the best likelihood of success for discovery on the Ecru Gold Project.

We look forward to keeping our investors and followers informed of our progress.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Johan Lambrechts

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1 (855) 764-2535

...

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Mr Lambrechts is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#5900). He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.







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Source: Aurbis Resources Corp.