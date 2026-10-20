EU: No Renegotiation Of Trade Deal With Australia

European Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill said on Tuesday that the European Union will not reopen negotiations on its free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia, which were concluded in March.

"We invest years in getting these deals right, ensuring they are balanced, ambitious and offer benefits for both us and our partners. Once negotiations are done, they are done," he told Politico.

Gill's comments follow statements from some members of Australia's opposition Liberal–National Coalition, who indicated that they will vote against the deal in the Senate. The coalition's deputy leader Matthew Canavan argued that the FTA has been "widely panned by Aussie farmers" and that it will "weaken Australia's sovereignty on climate change policy."