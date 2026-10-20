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Zelensky: We Are Not Losing War, But We Are Losing People

Zelensky: We Are Not Losing War, But We Are Losing People


Date: 2026-10-20 03:10:03

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the remarks at a press conference in Oslo following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Asked whether Ukraine was losing the war, Zelensky said: "As for whether we are losing the war, of cours,e we are not losing it. But we are losing people. We are losing people and time because of Russian attacks. And that is very painful, because our children have no opportunity to live full lives and enjoy their childhood. That is why we need to end this war as soon as possible."

Read also: Zelensky on meeting with Witkoff: There are proposals on ceasefire, NATO-like security guarantees

He expressed hope that both American and European partners would help bring the war to an end.

He also spoke specifically about Ukrainian soldiers.

"They remain unbreakable on the battlefield. That is what helps me remain strong in any negotiations," Zelensky said.

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