Zelensky: We Are Not Losing War, But We Are Losing People
Asked whether Ukraine was losing the war, Zelensky said: "As for whether we are losing the war, of cours,e we are not losing it. But we are losing people. We are losing people and time because of Russian attacks. And that is very painful, because our children have no opportunity to live full lives and enjoy their childhood. That is why we need to end this war as soon as possible."Read also: Zelensky on meeting with Witkoff: There are proposals on ceasefire, NATO-like security guarantees
He expressed hope that both American and European partners would help bring the war to an end.
He also spoke specifically about Ukrainian soldiers.
"They remain unbreakable on the battlefield. That is what helps me remain strong in any negotiations," Zelensky said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment