Zelensky Hopes To Hold Another Call With Rubio Within 48 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the remarks at a press conference in Oslo on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This morning, on the train on my way to Oslo, I had a conversation with Secretary Rubio. We spoke about sensitive issues, including communications, Starlink, interceptors, which are very important, as well as intelligence. The conversation was very positive and we shared things that we have to manage and we will manage," Zelensky said.

Rubio: Ukraine interceptor deliveries may have been delayed, but not for political reasons

He noted that he had exchanged views with Rubio on issues that needed to be resolved.

"We decided that we might get in touch again within 48 hours," Zelensky added.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine