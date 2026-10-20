Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Zelensky Hopes To Hold Another Call With Rubio Within 48 Hours

Zelensky Hopes To Hold Another Call With Rubio Within 48 Hours


Date: 2026-10-20 03:10:02

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the remarks at a press conference in Oslo on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This morning, on the train on my way to Oslo, I had a conversation with Secretary Rubio. We spoke about sensitive issues, including communications, Starlink, interceptors, which are very important, as well as intelligence. The conversation was very positive and we shared things that we have to manage and we will manage," Zelensky said.

Read also: Rubio: Ukraine interceptor deliveries may have been delayed, but not for political reasons

He noted that he had exchanged views with Rubio on issues that needed to be resolved.

"We decided that we might get in touch again within 48 hours," Zelensky added.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN20102026000193011044ID1111839818


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search