Zelensky Hopes To Hold Another Call With Rubio Within 48 Hours
"This morning, on the train on my way to Oslo, I had a conversation with Secretary Rubio. We spoke about sensitive issues, including communications, Starlink, interceptors, which are very important, as well as intelligence. The conversation was very positive and we shared things that we have to manage and we will manage," Zelensky said.Read also: Rubio: Ukraine interceptor deliveries may have been delayed, but not for political reasons
He noted that he had exchanged views with Rubio on issues that needed to be resolved.
"We decided that we might get in touch again within 48 hours," Zelensky added.
Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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