Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Builds Carbon-Asset Strategy As Stock Rebound Puts New Highs In Focus

DALLAS, TX, October 20, 2026 - Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is connecting engineered road materials, carbon storage and commercial partnerships into a business strategy with multiple potential revenue streams. Its October 19 update highlights a proposition: roads already funded for construction and maintenance could also become long-term carbon storage assets.

That commercial story accompanies a sharp share-price recovery. VRDR closed at $0.0439 on Friday, October 16, 2026, up approximately 10.3% that session. Using the cited October intraday low of $0.016, the rebound represents approximately 174%.

The Road Toward $0.11

With shares around the $0.04 reference level, the reported $0.11 52-week high represents a significant longer-term trading benchmark. Reaching $0.11 would require approximately 175% appreciation from $0.04, or approximately 151% from the October 16 close.

A sustained move above $0.11 could establish a higher trading range, but that remains a bullish scenario requiring stronger demand and continued commercial progress. The recent rebound alone does not establish that gains will continue.

Turning Existing Infrastructure Spending Into a Revenue Opportunity

Verde's BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform targets infrastructure customers seeking lower-carbon materials. Its strategy places carbon-storing biochar into roads and other paved surfaces, potentially creating economic value through material supply, licensing and eligible carbon removal credits.

The company's 10-year Master Commercialization and Collaboration Agreement with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions provides a framework for U.S. commercialization. Ergon contributes established manufacturing capabilities and customer relationships, while Verde supplies engineered biochar and manages associated carbon-accounting and monetization activities.

Verification and Singapore Expansion Add Commercial Building Blocks

Verde's earlier NCAT proof-of-concept project generated eight Puro carbon removal credits, demonstrating an initial pathway from biochar-infused asphalt to verified carbon-removal value.

Its subsequently verified Environmental Product Declaration, published in ASTM International's EPD library, provides standardized environmental data for customer assessment. Separately, its collaboration with Isometric targets certification of eligible carbon removals; EPD publication does not itself authorize credit issuance.

A strategic MoU with Highway International in Singapore adds a potential international licensing pathway, subject to pilot validation and definitive agreements.

What Could Sustain Investor Interest

The next valuation drivers are concrete: commercial projects, repeat material orders, demonstrated margins, successful international pilots and independently verified credit sales. Progress across those milestones could strengthen the case for a market reassessment and a future test of $0.11. Financing needs, dilution and execution will also influence shareholder returns.

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources develops and commercializes engineered biochar solutions for asphalt, road construction and other infrastructure applications, supporting its #TransitionToZero® strategy.

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