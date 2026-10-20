Graphene Manufacturing (OTCQX: GMGMF) Advances G® LUBRICANT Technology To Improve Engine Efficiency, Reduce Fuel Consumption And Lower Emissions

DALLAS, TX – October 20, 2026 – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is advancing its G® LUBRICANT graphene-enhanced engine oil additive, a technology that could have significant implications for the global automotive, gasoline, diesel, transportation and energy industries if its reported fuel-efficiency and emissions improvements are consistently validated and adopted commercially.

GMG reports that G® LUBRICANT has demonstrated fuel consumption reductions of up to 10%, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions reductions of up to 27%, particulate emissions reductions of up to 33% and friction reductions of up to 30% across various tests. Separately, the University of Queensland verified a fuel-efficiency improvement of up to 8.4% in a diesel engine, according to GMG's February 2025 announcement. Results vary by engine type and operating conditions, and broader independent validation remains necessary.

Potential Impact on the Automotive, Gasoline and Energy Industries

If GMG can consistently deliver fuel savings approaching 8%–10% across commercial applications, the implications could extend well beyond the engine lubricant market. Automobiles, motorcycles, commercial trucks, agricultural equipment, mining machinery and industrial engines could potentially consume less gasoline or diesel while reducing operating costs and emissions.

At scale, even modest improvements in fuel efficiency across millions of vehicles could translate into substantial reductions in petroleum consumption, affecting gasoline and diesel demand, transportation economics, fleet operating expenses and energy-efficiency strategies. However, the actual industry impact would depend on independently verified performance, market penetration, engine compatibility and adoption rates.

G® LUBRICANT is designed to be added to conventional mineral or synthetic engine oil at a 1:100 dosage, potentially allowing existing internal-combustion engines to benefit without requiring a complete transition to new powertrain technology.

Nine-Time Motocross World Champion Joins Development Program

GMG has appointed Antonio Cairoli, nine-time Motocross World Champion and Ducati test rider, as a brand ambassador to support development of G® LUBRICANT for motorcycle and off-road applications.

Cairoli will initially evaluate the product in compatible personal vehicles during everyday use, providing feedback to GMG's technical team. The collaboration could support future expansion into motorcycle, off-road and motorsport markets, subject to further testing and validation.

GMG also plans to exhibit at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, November 3–8, providing an opportunity to introduce its graphene lubricant technology to international motorcycle manufacturers, distributors and industry participants.

Commercial Growth Potential Through 2027

The G® LUBRICANT initiative complements GMG's expanding graphene technology portfolio, including THERMAL-XR® energy-efficiency coatings, G FLUID AI data center cooling technology and G®CELLS Graphene Aluminum-Ion Batteries.

With over 300% year-over-year FY2026 revenue growth and expanded graphene manufacturing capabilities, GMG is positioning its products across several potentially significant markets.

For investors, successful commercial validation of G® LUBRICANT's reported fuel-efficiency gains could represent an important growth catalyst for GMG/GMGMF, particularly if automotive manufacturers, industrial fleet operators and lubricant distributors begin adopting the technology. The potential opportunity is substantial, although large-scale performance, customer adoption and future revenue remain uncertain.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is an Australian clean-technology company developing and commercializing graphene-enhanced solutions across energy efficiency, thermal management, industrial applications and next-generation energy storage.

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