Agassi Sports (OTC: AASP) Advances Global Pickleball Strategy, USTA Collaboration And Planned AI Coaching Platform

DALLAS, TX - October 20, 2026 - Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTC: AASP) is advancing a global racket sports strategy combining planned pickleball and padel facilities, digital instruction and player memberships. Built around the iconic brands of Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf, the company recently formed Let's Play, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, and appointed Jonathan Fornaci as its president.

Announced October 1, Let's Play establishes a dedicated facilities division pursuing acquisitions, licensing agreements and partnerships. The initiative complements ASE's USTA Coaching collaboration and the AI-powered digital coaching platform it is developing with IBM.

Four Pillars for Global Expansion

Let's Play's proposed expansion centers on four areas:



International master licenses: Granting exclusive country licenses to experienced operators that agree to develop Let's Play clubs.

Hotels and resorts: Partnering with destination properties to introduce branded racket sports facilities and programming.

Domestic clubs: Acquiring and rebranding existing U.S. pickleball and padel clubs while collaborating with selected independent operators. Global membership: Developing a membership connecting players with participating clubs worldwide and an online player community.

The strategy builds on ASE's August 4 announcement of its global Let's Play initiative, which identified Germany and Australia as expected initial international markets.

Fornaci brings more than 25 years of executive experience across technology, franchising, fitness, ecommerce and real estate, including leadership of merger and acquisition transactions. His responsibilities will include advancing the proposed network and developing relationships with facility operators and international partners.

ASE CEO Ron Boreta said the company sees opportunities to consolidate and partner with operators under the Agassi and Graf brands. Fornaci described the membership vision as helping players access clubs as they travel while introducing participating facilities to additional members.

USTA Collaboration Supports Planned AI Coaching Platform

On August 11, ASE announced a multi-year commercial agreement with the USTA and USTA Coaching to incorporate coaching curriculum, educational resources and the American Development Model into its planned digital coaching platform.

The collaboration is intended to support technology-enabled instruction while connecting players with coaching resources. USTA Coaching's Pro and Pro Plus members are expected to receive complimentary platform access upon launch, with discounted subscriptions anticipated for eligible adult USTA members.

The related SEC filing describes a three-year agreement, including revenue sharing tied to qualifying subscriptions from USTA members and coaches.

Connecting Facilities, Instruction and Community

ASE's initiatives could create complementary ways to engage players: facilities provide places to play, digital coaching supports skill development, and the proposed membership connects participants across locations.

The next milestones include signed licensing agreements, hospitality partnerships, completed club acquisitions and launch details for the membership and coaching platform. The facilities network and membership remain development plans; their commercial impact will depend on financing, execution and adoption.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTC: AASP) is a sports entertainment, content, media and technology company developing products, platforms and experiences across racket sports. The company seeks to collaborate with leading brands and iconic athletes to increase participation and engagement and enhance long-term shareholder value.

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