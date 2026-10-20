KTGY Celebrates Grand Opening Of The Waylon
|Address:
|7618 Burnet Road in Austin, Texas
|Developer/Owner:
|Riverside
|Architecture:
|KTGY
|Interior Designer:
|Vida Design
|Landscape Architect:
|Nudge Design
|Site Area:
|6 acres
|Units:
|300
|Stories:
|5
|Amenities:
|Pool, sky lounge & sky deck, coworking, fitness and yoga room, dog run
|Construction Type:
|IA, IIIA
|Parking:
|476
About KTGY
Design lives at KTGY. Founded in 1991, KTGY is an award-winning firm of architects, designers and planners that realize new possibilities through inspired design. Everything we do, from architecture and interior design to branded environments and urban design is based on a people-centric storytelling and design process that creates memorable experiences nationwide. Guided by our mission to bring innovative design to all people and places, we partner with our clients to envision spaces that make a positive impact on people and their communities. Visit .
About Riverside
Riverside is an Austin-based real estate firm recognized for deep expertise and consistent performance in the development, investment, leasing and management of exceptional real estate opportunities. Since its founding in 1990, Riverside has focused on investments across multifamily, office, retail, industrial, mixed-use and residential land, building a portfolio of standout residential communities including The Waylon, Fifth & West, The Whitley and Sixth & Blanco, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, with additional multifamily communities in development across the Austin area. The firm is proud to have played an influential role in shaping the city it calls home. Learn more at .
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