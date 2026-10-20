Freeviewer Launches PST Repair Tool To Help Users Repair Corrupted Outlook PST Files

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2026 5:49 am - New software helps users recover mailbox data from damaged, corrupted, or inaccessible Outlook PST files.

FreeViewer has announced the launch of its PST Repair Tool, a specialized software solution designed to help users repair corrupted Microsoft Outlook PST files and regain access to their mailbox data. The tool aims to simplify the process of dealing with damaged Outlook data files and assist users in recovering important email information when manual troubleshooting is insufficient.

Microsoft Outlook stores mailbox information, including emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, and other items, in Personal Storage Table (PST) files. These files can become corrupted due to unexpected system shutdowns, storage device issues, oversized data files, or improper application closure. When corruption occurs, users may experience Outlook errors, missing mailbox items, or difficulty opening their PST files.

FreeViewer PST Repair Tool is designed to provide a practical approach to addressing these issues, helping users process damaged PST files without relying exclusively on complex manual recovery procedures.

Key Features of FreeViewer PST Repair Tool

The software is intended to support users who need a straightforward way to work with corrupted Outlook data files. Its key capabilities include:

Repair Corrupted PST Files: Helps users process damaged or inaccessible Outlook PST files to restore access to mailbox information.

Recover Mailbox Items: Supports recovery of email messages and other mailbox data, depending on the condition of the source file and the tool's supported features.

Preview Recovered Data: Allows users to inspect recoverable mailbox content before saving it, where supported.

Support for Outlook Data Recovery: Provides an alternative for users experiencing PST-related errors or difficulties accessing Outlook mailbox data.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed to make the repair process more manageable for both technical and non-technical users.

Note: Specific supported Outlook versions, export formats, file-size limits, and recovery options should be confirmed against the current product specifications before publication.

Addressing Common Outlook PST File Problems

PST file corruption can interrupt everyday email communication and make important business correspondence difficult to access. For organizations and individuals who rely on Outlook for managing their communications, recovering data from a damaged file can be an important priority.

FreeViewer PST Repair Tool offers a dedicated software-based approach to handling these situations. Instead of repeatedly attempting to open a damaged file in Outlook, users can use a specialized repair utility to examine the file and work with the mailbox data that remains recoverable.

The software may be particularly useful when users encounter PST access errors, suspect data corruption, or need to retrieve important email information from an existing Outlook data file.

A Practical Option for Outlook Data Recovery

FreeViewer aims to make email data recovery more accessible by offering tools focused on common email-management and troubleshooting challenges. The PST Repair Tool extends this approach to users who need assistance with damaged Outlook data files.

By providing a dedicated repair workflow, the tool can help reduce the complexity of PST recovery and offer users another option when standard Outlook troubleshooting methods do not resolve the problem.

Users should retain an unchanged copy of the original PST file before attempting repairs and verify recovered data before relying on it for business or archival purposes.

Availability

The FreeViewer PST Repair Tool is available through the FreeViewer website. Users can visit the official product page to review the available features, system requirements, and licensing options.

About FreeViewer

FreeViewer provides software utilities designed to help users view, manage, analyze, and recover data from a range of email applications and file formats. Its solutions focus on simplifying common data-access and file-management tasks through practical software tools for individual and professional users.