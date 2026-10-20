Through New Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chatbots Developed By Lesotho Government, Farmers Will Now Access Vital Agricultural Information And Practical Solutions To Address National Challenges

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Government of Lesotho is developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot to improve farmers' access to agricultural information and advice.

This was said by the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation Honourable Nthati Moorosi when officially opening the third National Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Week 2026 in Maseru, calling for greater efforts to translate scientific research into practical solutions that address national challenges and improve livelihoods.

She mentioned that the chatbot is being developed by her Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition as part of efforts to apply innovation to national priorities.

She indicated that research should move beyond academic reports to practical applications in agriculture, industry, business and public services.

Moreover, the minister mentioned that the Government is advancing the Research and Innovation Policy through the necessary approval processes to strengthen the conversion of scientific knowledge into commercially viable products, technologies and services.

She also highlighted on the ongoing efforts to upgrade the High-Performance Computing infrastructure at the Mohale's Hoek Data Centre to support scientific modelling, advanced research, data analytics and locally relevant artificial intelligence applications.

She urged universities, researchers and young innovators to focus on testing, refining, commercializing and deploying their ideas to meet society's needs.

Meanwhile, the Acting Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation Mrs. Matšepo Mosoka reaffirmed the Department's commitment to promoting science, technology and innovation as drivers of sustainable development.

Held under the theme“Exploring the Role of Science, Technology and Innovation in Improving Lives and Building a Better Future,” the week-long event seeks to promote the application of science and technology in Lesotho's development.

It is also expected to cover discussions on agriculture, healthcare, digital transformation, climate resilience and the broader innovation ecosystem, providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships and explore locally developed solutions.

Through the initiative, Government seeks to strengthen Lesotho's innovation ecosystem and ensure scientific advances contribute to economic growth, productivity and improved livelihoods.

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