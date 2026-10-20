Ghana, Nigeria Explore Stronger Cooperation In Fisheries Management And Blue Economy

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Minister for Marine and Blue Economy of Nigeria, Hon. Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, has led a delegation to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Accra for a bilateral meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation in fisheries management, marine conservation and blue economy development.﻿

The meeting, held on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, formed part of his working visit to Ghana as Chairperson of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC).﻿

Welcoming the delegation, the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Prof. Benjamin Campion, highlighted the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Nigeria and the need for stronger collaboration in managing shared marine resources.﻿

Hon. Oyetola congratulated Ghana on its progress in establishing Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and the passage of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146). He called for closer cooperation to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, address declining fish stocks and facilitate legitimate fish trade between the two countries.﻿

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Emelia Arthur, emphasised the importance of joint research, information sharing, coordinated enforcement and climate-resilient fisheries management. She also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in coastal livelihood development, marine ecosystem protection and knowledge exchange on blue economy strategies.﻿

The Secretary-General of the FCWC, Dr. Antoine Gaston Djihinto, underscored the importance of regional cooperation in promoting sustainable fisheries governance and blue economy development.﻿

The meeting reaffirmed both countries' commitment to exploring and formalising partnerships to strengthen fisheries management, protect marine resources and advance a secure, productive and sustainable blue economy in the Gulf of Guinea.

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