Lesotho Government Has Been Awarded Certification To Establish A National Youth Chapter Platform Aimed At Empowering Youth Through Agricultural Skills Development

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Lesotho had been certified to establish the Lesotho National Youth Chapter, a platform aimed at empowering young people through agricultural skills development, knowledge sharing and opportunities to market their agricultural products internationally. The certification was granted during the World Food Forum held in Rome, Italy.

Speaking in an interview with the Agency, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition Honourable Selibe Mochoboroane stated that the platform will provide young people with opportunities to acquire agricultural knowledge and skills with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

He indicated that the initiative would also enable young people from different countries to connect, exchange experiences and collaborate on agricultural development.

Honourable Mochoboroane explained that the platform will help young farmers explore opportunities to market their products beyond their local markets by connecting them with young people and agricultural networks in other countries.

He indicated that the ministry will use various communication channels to raise awareness about the initiative and ensure that more young people in Lesotho understand its benefits and how they can participate.

The minister noted that further information would be provided to guide young people on how to join and take part in the activities of the Lesotho National Youth Chapter.

The initiative is expected to contribute to youth participation in agriculture by promoting skills development, international networking and access to broader markets.

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