Compassion Flowers Announces New Thoughtful Artificial Floral Tributes For Funerals And Memorial Services Across The GTA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compassion Flowers, the dedicated funeral and sympathy floral brand of Bloomen, announces its new thoughtfully curated collection of artificial floral tributes for funerals and memorial services across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Designed to help families honour loved ones and express heartfelt condolences, the collection features an extensive range of handcrafted artificial flower arrangements that bring beauty, comfort, and meaning to life's most difficult moments.

Meaningful Floral Tributes for Every Farewell - Every farewell is personal, and Compassion Flowers understands the importance of choosing arrangements that reflect a loved one's life, values, and memories. Its extensive artificial flower collection includes wreaths, mausoleum, cemetery cones, headstone saddles, and other thoughtful arrangements crafted with premium-quality artificial flowers suited to different funeral traditions, memorial gatherings, and personal preferences.

Whether customers wish to pay their respects at a funeral service, offer comfort to a grieving family, or honour a loved one's memory at a memorial gathering, the artificial flower collection provides a range of options to help convey sentiments with grace and sincerity. From classic floral designs to distinctive arrangements that make a lasting impression, each tribute is selected to help customers communicate care, respect, and remembrance through the timeless language of flowers.

“Choosing flowers for a funeral or memorial service is about more than selecting an arrangement. It is about honouring a life, sharing heartfelt condolences, and offering comfort to those who need it most. At Compassion Flowers, we strive to provide a thoughtful selection of wreaths, mausoleums, cemetery cones, and headstone saddles made from artificial flowers, so families and friends can express their love and respect in a meaningful way. Our goal is to make finding the right arrangement as simple and reassuring as possible, with the quality and care every tribute deserves.” Kultar Rishi Dhuck, CEO & Founder, Compassion Flowers.

About Compassion Flowers - Compassion Flowers is the dedicated funeral and sympathy floral brand of Bloomen, specializing in handcrafted real and artificial flower arrangements for funerals, memorial services, and expressions of sympathy. The company offers an extensive collection of floral tributes designed to help families and friends honour loved ones and communicate heartfelt sentiments during difficult times. With a user-friendly online shopping experience, a 5-Star Google rating, and a commitment to quality and dependable delivery, Compassion Flowers provides a convenient and thoughtful way to send meaningful real and artificial floral arrangements when they matter most.

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Name: Rishi Dhuck

Organization: Compassion Flowers

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Phone Number: 416-309-1926

Address: 6685 Pacific Cir unit 5-6a, Mississauga, ON L5T 1N1, Canada