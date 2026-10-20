Euclid Chemical Introduces SENTINEL E Series Galvanic Anodes For Concrete Repair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded cathodic protection portfolio offers greater specification flexibility, extended shelf life and improved availability for concrete restoration projects

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemical products for the concrete and masonry construction industry, has expanded its SENTINEL galvanic anode cathodic protection product line with the introduction of the SENTINEL E Series, which features four galvanic anodes that are designed to mitigate reinforcing steel corrosion and extend the service life of concrete repairs.

The SENTINEL E Series provides a broader range of cathodic protection solutions for reinforced concrete structures, particularly where new concrete or repair materials are placed adjacent to existing chloride-contaminated concrete. These anodes help prevent the "anode ring effect," a condition in which corrosion accelerates in reinforcing steel surrounding a repaired area, potentially leading to premature deterioration and additional repairs.

The product line includes SENTINEL E65, E105, E160 and E330, containing 65, 105, 160 and 330 grams of zinc, respectively. These industry-aligned sizes provide greater flexibility in selecting anodes based on project requirements, while the larger E330 expands the options available for applications that require increased zinc capacity.

“The SENTINEL E Series was developed to give engineers and contractors greater flexibility when selecting galvanic cathodic protection solutions,” said Jeff Ohler, senior product manager of cement-based construction products at Euclid Chemical.“By offering industry-aligned anode sizes, extended shelf life and simplified spacing guidance, we're making it easier to specify, source and implement corrosion protection systems with confidence.”

SENTINEL E Series anodes work by generating a protective electrical current that helps reduce corrosion of surrounding reinforcing steel without requiring an external power source. Engineered to deliver beneficial protective current for more than 10 years, depending on exposure conditions and current demand, these anodes are designed to help maximize repair longevity and reduce the frequency of future maintenance.

The anodes are compatible with commonly used prepackaged repair mortars and repair materials with surface resistivity values up to 50,000 ohm-cm, supporting their integration into a wide range of concrete restoration systems. Galvanized tie wires provide secure connections to exposed reinforcing steel, while a self-generating design allows for maintenance-free operation.

To simplify specification and installation, Euclid's SENTINEL E Series technical documentation includes detailed anode spacing guidance. This helps engineers determine appropriate spacing based on reinforcing steel density, chloride exposure and repair material resistivity, reducing the complexity of designing cathodic protection systems for different project conditions.

The expanded product line also offers a five-year shelf life in its original, unopened packaging, compared to the 12-month shelf life of Euclid Chemical's existing galvanic anodes. This improvement provides distributors and contractors with greater inventory flexibility, allowing products to be stocked for future projects while reducing concerns about expiration.

In addition, increased manufacturing capacity supports the production of thousands of anodes per week, helping Euclid Chemical accommodate large-volume orders and potentially reduce fulfillment times for projects with demanding construction schedules.

“The expansion of our cathodic protection portfolio with the SENTINEL E Series strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive concrete repair solutions that address both immediate restoration needs and long-term performance,” said Chris French, director of construction products marketing and key accounts at Euclid Chemical.“With reinforcing steel corrosion posing an ongoing challenge for aging infrastructure, these new solutions help customers extend the service life of concrete structures and protect their critical infrastructure investments.”

SENTINEL E Series complements Euclid Chemical's existing portfolio of concrete repair mortars, corrosion protection products and restoration solutions, allowing project teams to incorporate galvanic cathodic protection into a comprehensive approach to concrete rehabilitation.

To learn more about Euclid Chemical's SENTINEL E Series, visit .

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Its expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at .

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SENTINEL E Series

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