Callings.Ai Launches Outplacement 2.0 At HR Tech 2026, Turning Employee Exits Into Lasting Talent Relationships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outplacement 2.0 combines modern AI-powered job-search tools, up to 24 months of support, and affordable workforce-wide coverage to make career transition a standard employee benefit.

Las Vegas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HR Tech 2026, Callings.ai today announced Outplacement 2.0, a new approach to corporate career transitions that makes comprehensive career support a standard employee benefit rather than a service reserved primarily for senior employees or those affected by layoffs.

Combining a complete AI-powered job-search platform, human coaching, and up to 24 months of support, Callings.ai makes it affordable for employers to support employees at every level, regardless of how or why they leave.

The scale of employee departures makes this increasingly urgent. Based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, American employers could experience more than 310 million employee separations over the next five years, including approximately 106 million layoffs and discharges, if 2025 levels continue. These departures can affect employee morale, employer reputation, litigation exposure, and future recruiting.

Those departing employees are also important to future hiring. According to ADP Research, 35% of new hires in March 2025 were returning former employees, up from 31% the previous year. Yet most organizations still treat employee departures as administrative events rather than opportunities to preserve valuable talent relationships.

"Companies have spent decades perfecting how they hire. Onboarding has a budget, a system, and an owner. Offboarding has a checklist and a cardboard box," said Garrett Rice, Co-Founder and CEO of Callings.ai. "And how you treat people on their way out can shape what they say about you for years."

To introduce Outplacement 2.0, Callings.ai is offering employers one complete employee career transition at no cost, including access to its AI-powered platform, training, and career support.

Outplacement 2.0: Built for How People Find Jobs Today

Today's job seekers face hundreds of applicants per opening, employer ghosting, phantom job postings, and a fragmented maze of job boards and tools. Traditional outplacement simply wasn't built for this reality.

Callings.ai replaces disconnected tools and intermittent assistance with an integrated, AI-powered job-search workflow built around three essential elements of a successful job hunt:



Personal Brand & Marketing: Helping candidates define their professional value, build their personal brand, and increase their visibility to employers through targeted outreach and professional campaigns, including shareable Calling Cards.

Opportunity Discovery: AI-powered search across more than 14 million job opportunities, with personalized matching, company research, and tools for creating authentic, tailored applications. Networking: Helping candidates identify relevant professional connections, activate their networks, pursue referrals, and uncover opportunities beyond traditional job postings.

The platform also includes interview preparation, opportunity tracking, job-search training, human coaching, and community resources. An integrated workflow helps candidates stay organized, focused, and engaged throughout their search.

Recognizing that finding the right next role can take time, Callings.ai provides up to 24 months of platform access, extending support well beyond the duration of many traditional outplacement programs.

Better Career Transitions. Stronger Employer Relationships.

Supporting departing employees isn't simply a goodwill gesture. It's an investment in an organization's reputation, workforce relationships, and future talent pipeline.

Former employees become alumni who may return as future hires, refer qualified candidates, recommend their former employer, or influence its reputation in the marketplace.

In a recent deployment with international humanitarian organization CARE USA, departing employees reported:



87% would consider returning to their former employer. 83% felt better prepared for their job search.

Separately, a June 2026 Callings.ai outcomes study of 1,171 users found that active users had a 44% higher job-landing rate than the study's comparison group.*

"Outplacement shouldn't simply be about helping someone write a resume," Rice added. "It should help them actually find their next opportunity. And when employers provide meaningful support through that transition, they preserve relationships that can benefit both sides for years to come."

Callings.ai offers individual transition packages and annual workforce-wide subscriptions, giving employers flexible options for making career transition support a standard employee benefit.

Meet Callings.ai at HR Tech 2026

Callings.ai is introducing Outplacement 2.0 at HR Tech 2026, October 20–22, in Las Vegas.

HR leaders are invited to visit Booth #7312 to explore how their organizations can make career transition support a standard employee benefit, reduce costs, and build stronger relationships with departing employees.

For more information, visit callings.ai/enterprise.

About Callings.ai

Founded by former Apple product leaders, Callings.ai is an AI-powered career platform designed to help professionals find meaningful work faster.

Built around three pillars of the modern job hunt, Personal Brand & Marketing, Opportunity Discovery, and Networking, Callings.ai combines intelligent job-search tools, human coaching, and an integrated career management workflow.

Through its Outplacement 2.0 enterprise offering, Callings.ai enables organizations to provide modern, affordable career transition support to departing employees at every level, making career transition a standard part of the employee lifecycle.

Learn more at . Follow Callings.ai on LinkedIn and Instagram and visit The Hunt Blog for job-search tips, platform updates, and career insights.

Sources and methodology: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, JOLTS 2025 annual levels; ADP Research, Boomerang Hiring Makes a Comeback. Five-year separation figures extrapolate 2025 BLS annual levels and are not official forecasts. Separations count employment exits, not unique individuals. CARE USA figures are self-reported results from the May 2026 CARE USA alumni survey (70 respondents).

44%: Callings.ai outcomes study, June 2026 (n=1,171), across all users, not CARE USA alone. The finding represents an association, not causation.

Press Inquiries

Cathy Goerz

...

1 415-846-7827

