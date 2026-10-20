Catholic Medical Mission Board And Church Of The Brethren To Mark Partnership With Ribbon-Cutting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees will hear from both organizations' leaders and assemble hygiene kits as CMMB joins the Brethren Service Center's community of service

New Windsor, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) will host a ribbon-cutting Thursday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. (Eastern time) at the Brethren Service Center, the new home of CMMB's Distribution Center, 601 Main Street, New Windsor, MD. CMMB CEO Mary Beth Powers and Church of the Brethren General Secretary David Steele will speak during the ceremony. Attendees can assemble hygiene kits to support communities in need globally.

The relocation represents an important investment in CMMB's Access to Medicines Program, providing expanded operational capacity, improved accessibility for donors and logistics partners, and new opportunities for corporate and community engagement. In 2025, CMMB distributed $243.5 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to 64 partners across 28 countries, helping under-resourced healthcare facilities provide essential services ranging from mother-baby care to treatment for noncommunicable diseases and emergency medical response. Working with pharmaceutical and medical supply partners, CMMB provides donated products free of charge for communities in need worldwide. CMMB proudly recognizes BD and Merck as Launch Partners, whose generous financial and in-kind contributions strengthen CMMB's capacity to expand access to medicines and medical supplies worldwide.

“Our new home at the Brethren Service Center reflects a shared commitment to service,” said Powers.“This relocation strengthens our capacity and operational efficiency, helping us work more effectively with our partners to expand access to essential medicines and medical supplies for communities around the world.”

The Church of the Brethren owns and operates the Brethren Service Center, where organizations including Brethren Disaster Ministries, Children's Disaster Services, SERRV, and On Earth Peace carry out work in disaster response, relief and development, and leadership development for justice, nonviolence, and peacebuilding. CMMB's Access to Medicines Program adds to more than 65 years of humanitarian work on the campus, serving neighbors near and far.

“Caring for our neighbors has long meant working alongside others,” Steele said.“We welcome CMMB to the Brethren Service Center in that spirit. Making these facilities available for its work is one way we carry forward the church's commitment to service in New Windsor and beyond.”

CMMB is excited to get to know the community it's joining alongside the Church of the Brethren. Members of the public are welcome at the ribbon-cutting. Please email ... to RSVP and for arrival details.

About CMMB

Catholic Medical Mission Board is a faith-based non-governmental organization working around the world to love our neighbor by bringing healthcare closer to home. For over 100 years, guided by its vision of a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all, CMMB partners globally to strengthen healthcare systems and expand access to sustainable, high-quality care for underserved communities. Learn more at .

About the Church of the Brethren

The Church of the Brethren is a Christian denomination committed to continuing the work of Jesus peacefully and simply, and to living out its faith in community. It is based in the Anabaptist and Pietist faith traditions and is one of the three Historic Peace Churches. It celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2008. It counts some 72,000 members across the United States. Sister churches in the Global Church of the Brethren Communion are established in Nigeria, India, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Haiti, Honduras, Spain, Venezuela, and the Africa Great Lakes region including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda. Learn more at .

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Church of the Brethren

CONTACT: Alena Mazotas CMMB (800) 678-5659... Cheryl Brumbaugh-Cayford Church of the Brethren 224-735-9692...