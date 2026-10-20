Chief Master Sergeant Of The Space Force John Bentivegna To Keynote At Spacepower Conference

CMSSF Bentivegna is the second person to serve as the Space Force's senior enlisted leader (Photo courtesy USSF)

The Space Force's senior enlisted leader will join Guardians, joint and allied partners, and industry in Orlando, December 8-10

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced that Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna will speak at Spacepower Conference (SPC26). The conference takes place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.”CMSSF Bentivegna is the second person to serve as the Space Force's senior enlisted leader, a role he has held since September 2023. He serves at the highest enlisted level of leadership and acts as personal advisor to the Chief of Space Operations and the Secretary of the Air Force.He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1994 and transferred to the Space Force in 2020. He has served in both maintenance and space operations career fields, including as command chief of the 50th Space Wing, 14th Air Force and Combined Force Space Component Command, and Space Operations Command, and as senior enlisted advisor to the Chief Operations Officer.“Guardians are the backbone of American spacepower, and no one speaks for them like the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force. We are proud to have CMSSF Bentivegna at Spacepower Conference to talk with the Guardians who make it real,” said Damon Feltman, CEO, Space Force Association.Now in its fourth year, Spacepower Conference brings together the full spacepower ecosystem: Guardians at every level, joint and allied warfighters, industry innovators and investors, and the next generation of space talent. This year's program spans five stages and includes senior leader keynotes, first-hand operator debriefs, and sessions on artificial intelligence, space nuclear power, in-space servicing and refueling, and the Golden Dome mandate. SPC26 also closes out America's 250th anniversary year.About Spacepower ConferenceSpacepower Conference (SPC26) is a gathering for the people securing, creating, and investing in America's future in space. SPC26 will be held December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.” For registration, hotel information, and the latest program updates, visit attendspacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nationally recognized military association supporting the U.S. Space Force and its Guardians, and advocating for U.S.-led space security.

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna to Keynote at Spacepower Conference News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association October 20, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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