Zcash Is More Like AI Than Bitcoin, Says Cameron Winklevoss: Predicts ZEC Price Could Eventually Top $5,000



Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss said Zcash would not follow the trajectory of Bitcoin given the increasing need for financial privacy.

He stated that its valuation could grow from 2% to 10% of Bitcoin's market capitalization. According to him, Zcash is the“other side of the AI coin.”

Zcash (ZEC) price edged higher on Tuesday after the Gemini (GEMI) co-founder Cameron Winklevoss said the token could trade“easily above $5,000 a coin,” calling the privacy coin“the AI hedge in crypto.”

In an interview with Maxine Desalle published on Tuesday, Winklevoss put Zcash's market value at about $25 billion, or roughly 2% of Bitcoin's (BTC) market capitalization.

“I think that privacy is probably worth more than 2% of Bitcoin,” he said.“If it were worth 10%, Zcash would rise fivefold.” Winklevoss also stated that Zcash may not follow Bitcoin's four-year halving cycle, and said that its price was“probably most correlated to advancements in AI.”

“I think it would be probably a mistake to say, okay, well we'll just look at Bitcoin's chart, and it will mirror Zcash,” he said.

The Other Side Of The AI Coin

Winklevoss explained that as AI got better, financial privacy will get worse, and that will make private money more valuable.“I would never consider Zcash a trade, but it is the other side of the AI coin,” he said.“If you're looking for the AI hedge in crypto or the quantum hedge in crypto, that's going to be Zcash.” He added that anyone bullish on AI should be bullish on Zcash too,“even if you don't know it.”

His comments came as Zcash's price rose more than 6% to around $1,200 in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ZEC remained in the 'extremely bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'low' levels over the past day.

Bitcoin's price was trading around $82,680, up over 1% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved to the 'bearish' zone from the 'extremely bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'low' levels over the past day.

Uncharted Territory

Winklevoss also said that Bitcoin's early cycles played out without these forces.“The transformer hadn't been invented in 2012 or 2013 or 14, and so these catalysts weren't there,” he said, referring to the technology behind today's AI models.

According to him, Zcash is in“uncharted territory. Winklewoss pointed to the trillion dollars AI labs have committed to data center build-outs, calling it“quite a big catalyst” if his thesis proved right.

ZEC price has fallen over 16% over the past month. The token also drew attention last week, when on-chain analyst Specter reported stolen funds flowing through ZEC, including from the Bitget exploit.

Read also:Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin's Next Bull Run Has Begun, Sees It Back In 'Six Figures' Within A Year

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