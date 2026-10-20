Nightingale Foundation Awarded $2M Grant For Alaska Nursing Workforce Development Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, the four-year grant will provide academic, financial and social support for disadvantaged Alaskan Nightingale College nursing students

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightingale Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides scholarships and support resources to students attending Nightingale College, has received a $2 million grant award from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as part of the administration's Nursing Workforce Development program.

The grant will fund the Interconnected Alaska RN Nursing Workforce Development Program in collaboration with Nightingale College and Nightingale Education Group, providing scholarship resources and additional academic, financial and social support to Alaskan nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds enrolled in Nightingale College.

The purpose of this program is to recruit, retain and graduate registered nurses from disadvantaged backgrounds and increase the number of nurses who deliver healthcare services to Alaska's rural and medically underserved communities, helping address the state's critical nursing shortage by 2030. In addition, the project will also create a high-quality educational experience through the recruitment and retention of faculty and preceptors from varied backgrounds.

The grant provides an estimated $510,000 per year from Sept. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2030, contingent upon annual federal budget approval. Funds will specifically support 50 Alaska-based future registered nurses who are enrolled in Nightingale College over the four-year course of the project period.

"This grant allows us to remove real barriers for aspiring nurses in Alaska's most remote and underserved communities,” said Katy Shoemaker, Nightingale Foundation executive director.“By investing in students who reflect the communities they will one day serve, we are building a stronger, more resilient nursing workforce for Alaska's future. We are honored to partner with HRSA on this critical work."

For more information about Nightingale Foundation, visit nightingalefoundation.org.

Nightingale Foundation

Nightingale Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Salt Lake City that provides scholarships, financial resources and community outreach to help nursing students complete their education. Founded in 2022, the foundation helps Nightingale College's nursing students access the resources needed to finish their academic programs. Since its inception, Nightingale Foundation has awarded $350,000 in scholarship funding to nursing students in need. Its vision is to improve the nation's health outcomes, advance health equity and help eliminate the nursing shortage by expanding access to prelicensure and postlicensure nursing education for underserved and underrepresented populations.

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