Money Management International Issues First Athlete $Martplay White Paper On College Athletes And Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Earning Early” looks at how college athletes can build money skills as NIL and revenue-sharing income arrive, and sets out three steps to help

STAFFORD, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a nonprofit dedicated to helping Americans overcome financial challenges, today issued Earning Early: Can Money Skills Keep Pace with the Money?, the first white paper from its Athlete $martPlay sports education program. The paper looks at how ready college athletes are to manage the income now reaching them through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and direct payments from schools, and sets out three steps to help them build money skills that last.

The paper arrives as that income reaches a new scale. In the first year of revenue sharing, 307 schools paid $1.77 billion directly to 34,915 athletes across 33 conferences and 45 sports, according to figures the College Sports Commission released Oct. 1, as reported by the Associated Press.

The research points to a gap. A 2025 study in the Journal of College Student Development, using federal survey data, found that college athletes generally knew less about money than other students, even after accounting for background and school. And in the NCAA's 2025 GOALS study of more than 20,000 athletes, nearly one in five said they wished their coaches talked more about budgeting and managing money.

“The money arrived fast, and that is good news for athletes,” said Maura Attardi, Director of Sports Education at MMI and author of the paper.“The athletes I work with are not short on talent or drive. They are short on time, and the money often arrives before the lessons do. That is a timing problem, not a talent problem, and it is one schools, families and organizations like ours can solve together.”

Three steps forward



Start now. Athlete $martPlay has worked on five college campuses since January 2026, currently at no cost to schools. Workshops come to the team. Athletes start with the life they want and build a budget from there, covering taxes, credit and saving, how to choose a financial adviser, and how advisers are paid.

Learn more. MMI plans a national survey of college students, both athletes and non-athletes, looking at money knowledge and confidence, tax readiness and plans for life after sport. MMI plans to publish the findings. Reach further. MMI invites athletic directors, conference and NCAA leaders, funders, athletes and families to help bring the program to more campuses.

Research supports the approach. A 2022 review of 76 randomized experiments with more than 160,000 people, published in the Journal of Financial Economics, found that on average, financial education improves both what people know and what they do with money.

“Much of MMI's work begins after money trouble has already started,” said Lyle Lansdell, Chief Financial Officer at MMI.“Athlete $martPlay lets us reach people years earlier, when the decisions are being made. That is where education does the most good, and it is why MMI is investing in this program and in the research to measure what it achieves.”

MMI brings years of experience teaching money skills to professional athletes, including players in the NFL and Major League Soccer. Attardi, a former Division I athlete, has worked with more than 13,000 athletes across professional leagues and universities.

To learn more about Athlete $martPlay and download the white paper, visit moneymanagement.org/partnerships/athlete-smartplay.

About Money Management International

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI's award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

Media Contacts:

Thomas Nitzsche

Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227

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Jackie Callaway

Media Relations Manager

813.610.8241

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