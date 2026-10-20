Kalabrya Opens New Music Chapter With“Really Like That,” Out Now

Recording artist, entrepreneur, and former collegiate athlete Kalabrya embraces romantic R&B with October 16 single, the first in a planned series of releases.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recording artist Kalabrya is putting music front and center in her next chapter with“Really Like That,” her new R&B single, released Friday, October 16. Now available, the track kicks off a planned series of singles that will give audiences a closer look at her musical perspective and creative direction.Inspired by the warmth and intimacy of early-2000s R&B,“Really Like That” explores affection, commitment, and the confidence to express genuine feelings. Its romantic outlook introduces Kalabrya's lover-girl era, where emotional openness and self-assurance exist together.“Being a lover girl never goes out of style,” says Kalabrya.The song draws on her experiences with love and marriage, favoring personal storytelling and playful affection over emotional distance. Its intimate direction makes room for the everyday side of romance: anticipating time together, appreciating a partner, and finding meaning in small expressions of care. For Kalabrya, the release offers a way to share those feelings through music rather than leaving them outside her public identity.A New Chapter Built on an Existing FoundationBefore pursuing her recording career, Kalabrya played women's basketball at Michigan State University. Her background as a collegiate athlete adds another dimension to an artist whose work now extends into music and entrepreneurship.“Really Like That” builds on an existing catalog that includes“My Person” and“Gutta Baby.” Rather than serving as a debut, the October 16 release introduces the next phase of her musical development, with additional singles planned.That ongoing release plan gives new listeners a chance to discover Kalabrya through the music itself, while offering longtime followers a more personal connection to her artistry. At the center of this chapter is a desire to make music that feels emotionally recognizable. Describing what she hopes listeners experience, Kalabrya says she wants them to feel“like their heart has been heard and their soul is seen.”Official Music Video Coming SoonKalabrya plans to release an official music video for“Really Like That” on VEVO, adding a visual chapter to the single's rollout. Kalabrya's official channels will announce premiere details.“Really Like That” is available now. Listeners can stream the single on Apple Music and follow @kalabrya and @kalabryahaskins on Instagram for music updates, forthcoming visuals, and future release announcements.About KalabryaKalabrya is a recording artist, entrepreneur, and former Michigan State University basketball player. Her work spans music, beauty, fashion, and business. Represented by The Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc., she is developing a new chapter centered on her recording career and creative expression.

Shawn Nelson

Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc.

+1 786-818-0693

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kalabrya Opens New Music Chapter With“Really Like That,” Out Now News Provided By Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc October 20, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.