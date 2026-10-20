William Ryan Homes Launches Alta Vida At Westpark, A New Family-Friendly Community Now Selling In Buckeye, Arizona

New Construction Homes in Buckeye Arizona - Alta Vida at Westpark by William Ryan Homes

Explore the William Ryan Homes Energy Efficient Guarantee and discover how energy-efficient new homes support everyday comfort and smarter energy use.

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Award-winning homebuilder brings 8 thoughtfully designed floor plans to one of the Phoenix metro's fastest-growing cities, with homes starting from $395,900

- Pam Meyer, OSC ManagerBUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William Ryan Homes, a nationally recognized homebuilder with over 30 years of experience and 15,000+ homes built across the country, announces that Alta Vida at Westpark is now selling in Buckeye, Arizona. Located at 2725 S. 263rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326, this welcoming, family-friendly community offers new construction homes starting from $395,900 with 8 floor plans ranging from 1,704 to 3,501 square feet.Alta Vida at Westpark is ideally situated near shopping centers, Sundance Golf Club, and Sundance Park, with convenient access to major employers and quick connections to the I-10 highway for easy commutes to Phoenix and surrounding areas. Residents will enjoy Arizona's scenic desert landscape and beautiful mountain views as the backdrop of everyday life.A Home for Every LifestyleThe community features 8 thoughtfully designed floor plans - the Prescott, Flagstaff, Pinetop, Camelback, Patagonia, Jerome, Cottonwood, and Willow - offering 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2 to 3 car garages. Floor plan highlights include options with downstairs owner's bedrooms, multi-gen suites, upstairs loft and flex spaces, and 3-car garages.Every home at Alta Vida at Westpark is built with William Ryan Homes' energy-efficient new construction features, including spray foam insulation, to help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures year-round. Select homes carry a HERS Score of 40, reflecting William Ryan Homes' commitment to science-based building systems and energy performance. Homeowners are backed by the company's Energy Guarantee program, providing greater confidence in monthly energy costs. Quick move-in homes are available now, with select properties ready as early as November 2026.A City on the RiseBuckeye, Arizona is one of the largest cities by area in the Phoenix metro and among the region's fastest-growing communities. The city offers recreation, arts, culture, and events throughout the year - making it an ideal location for young families, professionals, and those seeking a welcoming place to put down roots.

Pam Meyer

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William Ryan Homes Launches Alta Vida at Westpark, a New Family-Friendly Community Now Selling in Buckeye, Arizona News Provided By Digital Design Firm October 20, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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