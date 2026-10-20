DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frank Lyle, managing partner of Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison in Denton, has again been named a Texas Super Lawyer for his work in personal injury law. Lyle was first recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer in 2013.Super Lawyers is an annual recognition of attorneys that have demonstrated a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. No more than five percent of attorneys in Texas are selected each year."It is an honor for my work to be recognized by other Texas attorneys," said Lyle. "I have always taken pride in helping people through difficult situations, and I appreciate this recognition."Lyle has practiced law in Texas since 1986, representing clients in significant personal injury cases, insurance disputes, and other general business matters. His practice involves helping people who have sustained serious injuries caused by various situations, including dangerous products, premises, automobiles and commercial trucking accidents. He also serves as a mediator for other parties in many legal disputes.Frank Lyle is a past president of the Denton County Trial Lawyers Association, a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, and holds an AV Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell.Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison is a Denton-based law firm representing individuals and businesses in personal injury, litigation, probate, estate planning, real estate, family law and other legal matters. The firm serves clients throughout North Texas and across the state.For additional information, contact:Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison1807 Westminster St.Denton, TX 76205940-370-4033

Timothy Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

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Denton Attorney Frank Lyle Named 2026 Texas Super Lawyer News Provided By The Crouch Group October 20, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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