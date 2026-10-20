Docsie Launches AI Video Analyzer That Finds Every Moment In Your Footage

Docsie Video Analysis finds every error in a 6:57 screen recording, each with its timestamp and frame. Footage: CC BY, Virtuous Tech.

Sightings counted by species in an 11:49 trail-camera video, with the date and time read off the image. Footage: CC BY, Forest Moments.

New AI video analyzer reads frames and audio together to find moments, read on-screen text and count events, linking every finding to its frame for review.

- Philippe Trounev, CEO of Docsie

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Docsie today launched Video Analysis, an AI video analyzer that answers questions about footage by checking the frames and the audio together. Teams upload a screen recording, a CCTV or dashcam export, a phone video or a training video, say what they are looking for, and get back every matching moment with its timestamp, the frame and any exact on-screen text. The product and its use cases are at .

Most AI tools that "watch" a video work from its transcript. That misses whatever happens on screen without being said: an error dialog in a screen recording, a forklift blocking a passage, a message in a chat thread, the date burned into a camera's image. Reviewing that footage by hand means scrubbing through hours of video for a few moments that matter.

Docsie Video Analysis looks at the footage itself. A user can type a question in their own words or start from a preset: find moments, read on-screen text and messages, count objects or events, extract one clean still per step, check for safety hazards, or measure motion and timing. Each finding is listed with its time code, links to the frame it came from, and plays that moment of the video when clicked.

"People reviewing footage don't need a summary of the video. They need to know when something happened and to see it for themselves," said Philippe Trounev, CEO of Docsie. "Every finding comes back with its time and its frame, so the reviewer checks the evidence instead of taking the AI's word for it."

Example results published on the hub show the range of questions the engine handles, all on openly licensed footage or recordings made for testing:

- Every occurrence of a Windows error code in a 6:57 screen recording, with what the narrator says each time it appears.

- Each safety hazard in a 2:56 workplace training video, from a dim stairway to a forklift blocking a passage, grouped by hazard.

- A 21-message chat thread recovered word for word from a screen recording, with the sender of each message.

- 25 wildlife sightings in an 11:49 trail-camera video, counted by species, each with the date and time read off the image.

- One still per mission phase from a NASA Artemis II animation, and the telemetry overlay of an underwater ROV video read into a table.

After the analysis, results can be exported as PDF, DOCX or CSV, refined in chat, or questioned further; the assistant's answers quote the findings and list their sources. When footage shows how a task is done, Docsie's Video to Docs turns it into a step-by-step guide with screenshots.

Video Analysis handles videos up to 40 minutes and 2 GB per file, uploaded or linked. It runs in Docsie's cloud or on an organization's own servers with self-hosted Docsie. Use cases on the hub include investigations and evidence review, manufacturing time studies and safety review, inspection footage, sports technique and movement observation. Docsie Video Analysis does not perform face recognition or identity matching, and AI can miss moments or misread low-resolution text, which is why every finding links to its frame for review.

Try Docsie Video Analysis or browse example results at .

About Docsie

Docsie is an AI-powered knowledge and documentation platform that helps organizations create, manage, review and deliver technical documentation and enterprise knowledge. Its workflows include video-to-documentation, video analysis, knowledge bases, content comparison, training, enterprise publishing and private deployment options. Visit .

Philippe Trounev

Docsie Inc.

+1 416-902-8771

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