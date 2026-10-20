Dr. Johnsen Announces To Make The World A Better Place Audiobook/CD Launch After International Impact Book Awards Honor

Dr. Matthew C. Johnsen, poet, sociologist, and musician, announces the November 1 launch of his poetry audiobook and music CD, Murmuration.

To Make the World a Better Place: Poems of Hope and Healing by Dr. Matthew C. Johnsen, whose audiobook edition is scheduled for release on November 1, 2026.

Murmuration, the music CD by Dr. Matthew C. Johnsen, is scheduled for release on November 1, 2026, alongside his poetry audiobook, To Make the World a Better Place: Poems of Hope and Healing.

Poet, sociologist, and musician Dr. Johnsen prepares for a November 1 audiobook and Murmuration CD launch following Distinguished Author recognition.

- Dr. Matthew C. JohnsenWORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Matthew C. Johnsen, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, poet, musician, and public engagement advocate, announces the upcoming audiobook release of To Make the World a Better Place: Poems of Hope and Healing, alongside his music CD Murmuration, scheduled for November 1, 2026.The announcement follows another significant development: Dr. Johnsen has been named a Distinguished Author by the International Impact Book Awards for To Make the World a Better Place, recognizing the collection's contribution to readers and communities through its exploration of hope, healing, peace, and social awareness.Narrated by Ellen O'Neall Waite, the upcoming audiobook introduces Johnsen's poetry to listeners through spoken performance, expanding the ways audiences can engage with its reflections on humanity, compassion, and positive change.The official Audiobook and CD Launch Event will take place on November 1, 2026, at 3:00 PM, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester, 140 Shore Drive, Worcester, MA 01605, USA, featuring a live program with narrator Ellen O'Neall Waite, violinist JaganNath Khalsa, and the Friends of Matt chorus joining Dr. Johnsen. The event celebrates the audiobook and the music project Murmuration.Originally published in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions on August 17, 2026, To Make the World a Better Place: Poems of Hope and Healing presents poetry as a means of exploring the challenges, questions, and possibilities shaping contemporary society.Distinguished Author Recognition Celebrates the Impact of PoetryDr. Johnsen's selection as a Distinguished Author by the International Impact Book Awards marks a significant achievement in his literary journey.According to the organization's recognition announcement, the distinction honors selected authors and voices whose work demonstrates meaningful impact on readers and communities. Johnsen's collection was recognized for reflecting the qualities the honor was established to acknowledge.Through To Make the World a Better Place, he brings together social observation, personal reflection, and a belief in humanity's capacity for compassion and change.The recognition highlights an important dimension of Johnsen's writing: its intention to move beyond personal expression and encourage readers to consider their relationships with others and the wider world.The Distinguished Author recognition marks a notable chapter in the collection's journey as it prepares to reach listeners in audiobook form.Poetry as a Pathway for Social Reflection and ChangeDrawing from decades of experience in sociology, education, and community engagement, Dr. Johnsen approaches poetry as more than artistic expression.His collection creates space for readers to contemplate human connection, shared responsibility, peace, social awareness, and the challenges facing contemporary communities.By combining imaginative language with social observation, Johnsen uses poetry to bridge individual experiences and larger conversations about the world we share.Rather than offering simple answers to complex social questions, his writing encourages reflection on how compassion, understanding, and individual action can contribute to stronger communities.From Sociology to Poetry: A Vision of Public EngagementDr. Matthew C. Johnsen's academic background strongly influences his creative work.As Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Worcester State University, he spent decades studying social structures, community dynamics, mental health systems, and social innovation.During his academic career, Johnsen also served as Director of the Centre for Social Innovation, focusing on understanding communities and exploring approaches that encourage positive social development.His transition from academic scholarship into poetry reflects a belief that meaningful social conversations can take many forms.Johnsen is also a Rotary Peace Fellow alumnus, having studied peace and conflict resolution at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside an international group dedicated to advancing peacebuilding efforts.These experiences continue to inform his writing, music, and public engagement.Audiobook Edition Expands Access to Hope and HealingThe November 1 audiobook release offers audiences another way to experience To Make the World a Better Place: Poems of Hope and Healing.Narrated by Ellen O'Neall Waite, the audiobook brings Johnsen's verses to life through spoken performance, emphasizing the rhythm, emotion, and reflections within the collection.The new format allows listeners to engage with the poetry during everyday activities while introducing its themes to audiences who prefer audio literature.Arriving shortly after the Distinguished Author recognition, the release represents another opportunity for Johnsen's work to reach people through a different form of storytelling.Connecting Poetry, Music, and Creative ExpressionAlongside the audiobook, Johnsen is preparing the separate music CD Murmuration, also scheduled for release on November 1, 2026.The CD features musical works by Johnsen, Gjeilo, Debussy, and other composers, reflecting his longstanding involvement in music and artistic expression.Johnsen serves as music director of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester and co-founded Peace Choir Worcester, a group that performs at gatherings focused on peace and solidarity.The combined audiobook and music launch brings together two dimensions of his creative life, reflecting an enduring interest in how words and music can foster understanding, emotional connection, and shared reflection.Reflecting on the upcoming event, Dr. Johnsen said:"Words and music have always belonged together for me. On November 1 we're bringing them together in one room - poetry, piano, and my musical friends and colleagues - and everyone is welcome."With a new literary distinction and two upcoming audio releases, Johnsen continues developing his creative work across poetry, music, and community engagement.About Dr. Matthew C. JohnsenDr. Matthew C. Johnsen is a sociologist, educator, poet, and musician whose work explores social understanding, community engagement, peacebuilding, and human connection.He is Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Worcester State University and a Rotary Peace Fellow alumnus. He has been named a Distinguished Author by the International Impact Book Awards for To Make the World a Better Place: Poems of Hope and Healing.Through academic scholarship, creative writing, music, and public engagement, Johnsen continues encouraging reflection, compassion, and conversations about building a better future.For information about Dr. Johnsen's books and music CD, visit Dr. Matthew C. Johnsen's official website.

Dr. Matthew C. Johnsen

Author, Poet, Sociologist & Musician

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Dr. Johnsen Announces To Make the World a Better Place Audiobook/CD Launch After International Impact Book Awards Honor News Provided By Zeus Design Hub October 20, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Religion



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