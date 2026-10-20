CATCH THE YOUNG RELEASES NEW SINGLE PARANOIA AHEAD OF UK & EUROPE TOUR

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

The band returns to Europe not long after being a headliner for K-INDIE ON FESTIVAL 2026 IN BERLIN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CATCH THE YOUNG has released its new single album PARANOIA. This comes shortly ahead of the band's first tour to the UK and Europe coming this fall. All five members of CATCH THE YOUNG are credited as composers of this single, with NAMHYUN and KIHOON co-writing the lyrics and JUNGMO designing the single's cover art.“PARANOIA is finally out in the world, and we wish you show it a lot of love. I'm also really looking forward to the UK and Europe tour. There's the curiosity of going somewhere we haven't been, and especially the thought of going to the UK, the home of band music, makes it even more exciting. I hope we can put on our best shows together with our fans in Europe as well.” – SANIPARANOIA is a new style of hard rock that blends various strains of rock music into CATCH THE YOUNG's own sound. The song is about overcoming fear and doubt, believing in yourself, and stepping into a new world. It captures the courage to keep moving forward, pushing beyond your limits, and reaching for the light. PARANOIA marks a new direction for the band, moving beyond their pop-alternative roots and embracing a more anthemic rock sound.“PARANOIA is a bold, energetic track. Thinking about performing it with all of our fans at the shows already gets my heart racing. I really want to play it live as soon as possible, so please listen to PARANOIA, and I hope you give it lots of love.” – NAMHYUNNot long after the release of their new single, the band will embark on their UK and European tour, CATCH THE YOUNG 2026 EUROPE TOUR IGNITE EVOLVE. It will kick off in November in partnership with European live performance platform FRONTROW. The tour gives European audiences their first chance to hear the new release live. Further details of the tour will be announced through the band's official channels.ABOUT CATCH THE YOUNGCATCH THE YOUNG is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre 'youth pop-rock,' encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band's strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next-generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

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CATCH THE YOUNG 'PARANOIA' Music Video

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CATCH THE YOUNG RELEASES NEW SINGLE PARANOIA AHEAD OF UK & EUROPE TOUR News Provided By Helix Publicity October 20, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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