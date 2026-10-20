Rob Kern Strengthens International Operations And Client Services At The Hunting Consortium

Rob Kern

BERRYVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert K.“Rob” Kern is strengthening international operations and client service at The Hunting Consortium through his leadership of the company's operational systems, staff coordination, and client support processes. As Managing Director of The Hunting Consortium, President of the International Professional Hunters' Association (IPHA), and Co-Founder of Wild Strongholds, Kern is strengthening international operations, improving internal systems, and supporting conservation initiatives that examine wildlife management practices around the world.

An important component of Kern's current work is overseeing the ongoing development and staff testing of The Hunting Consortium's booking application, designed to improve office productivity, reduce duplicate data entry, maintain consistent pricing and documentation, and strengthen client preparation and follow-up. His responsibilities also include refining operational processes and standardizing contracts, invoices, and price lists. These efforts establish more efficient systems for managing client bookings, documentation, and communications across the company's global network.

The initiative is a reflection of Kern's overall leadership, combining his decades of field experience with the modernization of the systems that support international hunting operations. By bringing greater structure to internal processes, Kern is improving coordination among staff, clients, outfitters, and regional representatives while maintaining the personalized service that has represented The Hunting Consortium for decades.

More specifically, Kern's responsibilities build upon the international network established by his parents, Robert P.“Bob” Kern and Margarete Kern. Over more than two decades, he has developed and expanded the company's operations, taking on responsibilities such as client advisory services, marketing, logistics, field coordination, and international regulatory processes.

The Hunting Consortium operates in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the South Pacific, coordinating clients and field teams with outfitters, government agencies, permitting authorities, and local partners. Its international network supports the complex requirements of hunting expeditions, including trip preparation, permitting, field logistics, trophy documentation, and import procedures. Kern's work on the booking application is an investment in the infrastructure needed to manage these operations effectively.

Kern's recent activities also include supporting education and international wildlife-management policy. The Hunting Consortium has confirmed its sponsorship of the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation, while Kern is discussing educational outreach and potential curriculum contributions with Keith Tidball. These discussions remain ongoing. In September 2026, Kern also submitted correspondence on behalf of IPHA to the French government, urging officials to evaluate proposed trophy-import restrictions using evidence specific to individual species, wildlife populations, and conservation programs.

Aside from his leadership at The Hunting Consortium, Kern is actively involved in international wildlife management and conservation through Wild Strongholds, the conservation-focused media platform he co-founded in 2021. The platform documents wildlife-management programs in remote regions, examining how population monitoring, regulated hunting, habitat protection, anti-poaching efforts, government oversight, and community participation contribute to conservation outcomes. Wild Strongholds has documented conservation initiatives across Central Asia, Africa, and Europe, including markhor recovery efforts in Pakistan and Tajikistan. The platform has also completed documentary films examining mountain wildlife conservation in Ethiopia, which are currently awaiting release.

Amongst his roles at The Hunting Consortium, IPHA, and Wild Strongholds, Kern's work reflects his dedication to strengthening the operational systems that support international hunting while advancing understanding of conservation practices. From overseeing digital development and administrative standardization to documenting wildlife-management initiatives, Kern connects practical field experience with organizational leadership and long-term conservation objectives.

About Rob Kern

Robert K.“Rob” Kern is Managing Director of The Hunting Consortium, President of the International Professional Hunters' Association (IPHA), and Co-Founder of Wild Strongholds. With more than two decades of experience in international hunting and wildlife management, Kern works across international programs involving hunting operations, conservation, logistics, communications, and community-based wildlife management.

About The Hunting Consortium

The Hunting Consortium Ltd. is a firm of international hunting consultants based in Berryville, Virginia. Since 1985, the company has arranged customized hunts in more than 60 countries across six continents, with particular expertise in complex hunts and remote destinations. Its consultants draw upon decades of experience to help clients compare destinations, hunting areas, and outfitters to select hunts suited to their specific goals, experience, physical abilities, and expectations. In important Asian destinations, including Tajikistan and Mongolia, the company's own full-time staff coordinate permits, arrivals, transportation, and field logistics. Services include hunt selection, international travel arrangements, visa assistance, firearm documentation, trophy export coordination, and assistance with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service trophy import permit applications. The Hunting Consortium supports clients before, during, and after their hunts through personalized guidance and operational support.

For more information, visit The Hunting Consortium website.

Olivia N

Now PR LA

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Rob Kern Strengthens International Operations and Client Services at The Hunting Consortium News Provided By Now PR LA October 20, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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