Stand Up For Science Endorses Veteran And Nurse Kristina Knickerbocker In Ohio's 10Th Congressional District Race

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SUFS endorsements promote candidates who will protect science and democracy, replace anti-science members of Congress in 2027

- Vincent Vertuccio, spokesperson for Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Stand Up for Science proudly announces the official endorsement of another pro-science Congressional candidate in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections: Kristina Knickerbocker, running in Ohio's 10th Congressional District. The endorsement recognizes Knickerbocker's commitment to protecting public health and research, defending evidence-based policymaking, and pushing for government accountability.Knickerbocker is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Oncology Nurse Practitioner, and a mother. As both an NP and a mom, she has had personal experience with the failures of the U.S. healthcare system, and a key issue of her platform is protecting healthcare access for all in a system that puts people first. Her other priorities include ending corruption in Washington, making life affordable again, creating safer communities, and serving veterans.A Stand Up for Science endorsement lets voters know that a candidate is a champion of science who will work on behalf of the people to preserve scientific freedom and integrity and keep political and ideological influences out of the scientific process.“Stand Up for Science is proud to endorse Kristina Knickerbocker for Congress in Ohio's 10th District. Her platform's focus of putting people first show she will be a strong and sensible voice in Washington, bringing the kind of accountability and change we all want to see,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.“Kristina Knickerbocker is the candidate to take down an incumbent who has only enabled Donald Trump and his war on science. After over a year of attacks on cancer research, universities, and our jobs: Ohioans have had enough. That's why Kristina is leading in the polls. We're so proud to be behind her in this fight, and her victory will help build the robust pro-science majority we need in Congress,” said Vincent Vertuccio, spokesperson for Stand Up for Science.Stand Up for Science endorsements are awarded after a careful vetting process. Stand Up for Science previously announced a slate of congressional candidate endorsements earlier in October.Delawalla and Vertuccio are available for comment and media appearances.###Paid for by Science Victory Fund, 700 Pennsylvania Ave SE., Ste 200, Washington, DC 20003. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

Vincent Vertuccio

Stand Up for Science

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Stand Up for Science Endorses Veteran and Nurse Kristina Knickerbocker in Ohio's 10th Congressional District Race News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 20, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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