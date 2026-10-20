HD ESCAPE ROOMS OPENS FIFTH COLORADO LOCATION, BRINGING YEAR-ROUND HORROR EXPERIENCE TO BROOMFIELD, CO

Logo For the Horror Escape Room Experience

HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT YOU COULD SURVIVE A HORROR MOVIE? NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO PROVE IT

- Jeff DoanDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **After nearly a decade building one of Colorado's largest escape room brands, owners Josh Holder and Jeff Doan return to their haunted-attraction roots with an immersive horror experience featuring live actors, private reservations, and a story straight out of a horror movie.**- Now open, horror fans no longer have to wait until Halloween to step into a nightmare.HD Escape Rooms is bringing a new kind of year round horror entertainment to Broomfield with HD Escape Rooms Broomfield, the company's fifth Colorado location. Unlike traditional haunted houses, which typically operate seasonally and move crowds through a predetermined attraction, HD Escape Rooms Broomfield offers private, one-hour horror escape room experiences year-round, combining cinematic environments, interactive puzzles, live actors, and storytelling inspired by decades of horror cinema.The new location marks a creative return to the roots of owners Josh Holder and Jeff Doan, who bring more than 40 years of combined experience in the entertainment and haunted attraction industries.After nearly a decade of growing HD Escape Rooms into one of Colorado's largest escape room brands, with four existing locations, the owners are using their newest venture to explore a darker, more theatrical style of entertainment.“We wanted to create something different from a traditional escape room or haunted house,” is the philosophy behind the concept: an experience where guests don't simply walk past the scares - they become part of the story.### FROM VIDEO RENTAL STORE TO HORROR MOVIE NIGHTMAREThe experience begins at HD VIDEO, a retro video rental store inspired by the nostalgia of the VHS era. Behind its familiar storefront and movie memorabilia lies the world of **The Director**, a deranged filmmaker determined to create the ultimate horror masterpiece.Guests are drawn into his twisted production, where they must explore their surroundings, solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and work together to survive. They have just 60 minutes before The Director calls his final cut. Live actors serve as in-story characters and game hosts, interacting directly with each group and helping transform the experience from conventional puzzle-solving into immersive, character-driven horror.Rather than simply observing a horror environment, guests participate in an unfolding narrative. Their reserved time slot is dedicated to their group, creating a more personal experience without the crowds and long entry lines associated with many traditional haunted attractions.### A HORROR EXPERIENCE BUILT BY HORROR FANSHD Video was designed for people who appreciate horror films beyond the scares alone.The attraction incorporates dozens of Easter eggs, movie references, and carefully placed details inspired by the genre. Its retro video store setting, cinematic environments, theatrical effects, and interactive storytelling invite guests to explore a world built by people with a genuine appreciation for horror cinema. For longtime fans, spotting the references is part of the adventure. For others, the experience offers an opportunity to step inside a horror-movie-inspired world rather than simply watch one on a screen. The result blends the suspense of an escape room, the atmosphere of a horror production, and the unpredictability of live immersive theater. **The experience is designed for year-round entertainment**, offering horror fans an alternative to seasonal haunted houses and giving groups a distinctive option for a night out in any season.### SKIP THE LINE. ENTER THE STORY.HD Escape Rooms Broomfield offers private, reservation-based experiences lasting 60 minutes. In comparison to a Haunted House, guests book a time slot for their group rather than joining a continuous stream of visitors, making the experience a different option for horror fans, friends, and groups seeking interactive entertainment.With its combination of live actors, cinematic horror, puzzles, and year-round availability, HD Video brings a new approach to horror entertainment in Colorado.### ABOUT HD ESCAPE ROOMSHD Escape Rooms creates immersive, story-driven entertainment experiences that combine elaborate environments, interactive puzzles, and engaging narratives. With four existing Colorado locations, the brand's fifth location in Broomfield expands its offerings from family friendly into an entirely horror-themed concept. HD Escape Rooms Broomfield delivers private, year-round horror escape room experiences featuring live actors, cinematic set design, and references to the films that have shaped the horror genre.

Jeff Doan

HD Escape Rooms Broomfield

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HD ESCAPE ROOMS OPENS FIFTH COLORADO LOCATION, BRINGING YEAR-ROUND HORROR EXPERIENCE TO BROOMFIELD, CO News Provided By HD Escape Rooms Broomfield October 20, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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