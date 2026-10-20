Technical Comparison Clarifies Optimal Selection Criteria For Insulating Spacers And Support Components

MENAFN - GetNews)Insulating Spacer vs Insulation Support: Choosing the Right Standoff Component

Inside a low-voltage switchgear panel, an insulating spacer and an insulation support can look almost identical on a drawing. Both are moulded, both sit between a live conductor and an earthed structure, and both are often ordered from the same catalogue page under the generic heading of standoff hardware. Yet they carry very different responsibilities, and the cost of confusing them rarely appears at the assembly stage. It appears months later as a loosened joint, a cracked moulding, or a tracking mark that survives every visual inspection until the day the panel is energised under fault conditions.

This guide is written for panel builders, Busbar System buyers, EPC procurement teams and equipment OEMs who specify these parts into assemblies destined for Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It deliberately does not compare complete product families. Instead it draws the functional boundary between the two classes of support component that share the same mounting rail: the spacer, which keeps things apart and keeps them clamped, and the support, which holds weight and resists the forces that a short circuit produces. Understanding that boundary is what prevents the most common substitution error in this product area.

series-bmc.jpg" alt="High-Performance P Series BMC DMC Insulators.jpg" width="800" height="800" />Two Components, Two Load PathsWhat a spacer actually does

A spacer sets and maintains a distance. Its primary job is geometric: it holds two conductors, or a conductor and a plate, at a fixed separation so that the electrical clearance is preserved regardless of vibration, thermal expansion or handling during assembly. The loads it sees are predominantly compressive. When a bolt is tightened through the assembly, the spacer is squeezed between the mating faces and it must not creep, crush or relax over time. Some shear may appear if the assembly shifts laterally, but shear is secondary.

Because the spacer is in compression, designers sometimes assume the material choice is forgiving. That assumption is only safe as long as the compressive load stays below the material's long-term capability at the maximum service temperature, and as long as the contact faces are flat enough to avoid point loading. A spacer loaded in compression by a bolt whose washer bears on only a fraction of the surface will fail locally long before the bulk material reaches its rated limit.

What a support actually does

A support carries the busbar. Its loads are dominated by the self-weight of the copper or aluminium bar plus the electrodynamic forces that develop between conductors when fault current flows. Those forces act along the bar and perpendicular to it, they reverse with the current waveform, and they are proportional to the square of the instantaneous current. This is a bending and tension problem, not a compression problem, and it is why a support is usually taller, has a larger cross section at the base, and is anchored into the frame rather than simply sandwiched between plates.

The practical consequence is that the two parts cannot be interchanged on the basis of outside dimensions. A spacer that has the same height and the same thread as a support is not a support. Its section modulus, its fixing arrangement and its behaviour under a bending moment are all different, and none of those differences are visible in a dimensional drawing alone.

Where the boundary becomes a specification issue

The confusion is usually introduced at the point where the bill of materials is written. A procurement line that reads simply as "Standoff Insulator, M8, height 30 mm" gives the supplier no information about which duty the part will perform. It also gives the supplier no basis for rejecting an unsuitable alternative. Writing the duty into the line item is the cheapest control measure available to a buyer, and it costs one extra column in the specification.

Structural Forms and Their Installation ScenariosPad and block forms

The pad or block is the simplest spacer geometry: a flat moulded piece with one or two holes, placed between a busbar and a mounting plate or between two stacked bars. It is used where the clearance to be maintained is modest and where the assembly is bolted through as a stack. Blocks are economical, easy to stock, and forgiving in layout because they do not require a precise mating feature. Their limitation is that they contribute little to creepage distance, since the surface path across a flat block is short relative to its height.

Sleeve and collar forms

A sleeve passes around the bolt shank and isolates the fastener from the conductor. It is the standard solution when a bolt must pass through a live bar without making electrical contact with it, and it is frequently paired with washers on both faces. Sleeves are also used as standoff collars to hold a bar away from a plate by a controlled amount. The critical dimension is wall thickness combined with the bore tolerance: too thin and the sleeve cracks under clamp load, too loose and the assembly can shift under vibration.

Post and pedestal forms

The post is the classic support geometry. It lifts the conductor clear of the mounting surface and provides a defined creepage path along its outer surface, often enhanced by ribs or sheds. Posts are fixed at the base by a threaded stud or an inserted nut and receive the busbar at the top. Because the load enters at the top and leaves at the base, the post works in bending, which is why base diameter, fillet radius and the quality of the metal-to-moulding interface determine its capability far more than its height.

Insert-equipped forms

Almost every spacer and support used in switchgear carries a metal insert, and the insert is where most field problems originate. Inserts may be moulded in place, pressed in after moulding, or ultrasonically installed. Moulded-in inserts generally give the best pull-out and torque performance because the compound flows around the knurl or hex feature. Pressed-in inserts are faster to produce but depend on a tight interference fit that can relax with thermal cycling. Whatever the method, the insert defines the maximum installation torque and therefore belongs on the drawing as a controlled feature, not as an afterthought.

Material Systems in PracticeBMC and DMC

Bulk and dough moulding compounds are the workhorse materials for this product class. Both are polyester-based, glass-filled, and supplied in a form suited to compression or injection moulding, the difference lying mainly in the handling characteristics of the raw compound. A Bmc Insulator or its DMC equivalent gives good dimensional stability, a rigid feel, and a tracking index typically sufficient for low-voltage indoor switchgear. Typical published flexural strength values for glass-filled polyester moulding compounds fall broadly in the range of 100 to 200 MPa measured on standard test bars at room temperature, with heat deflection temperatures commonly reported between 150 and 250 degrees Celsius depending on filler loading and test stress. These are laboratory figures on standard specimens and should be treated as comparative data rather than as design allowables for a specific part geometry.

SMC

Sheet moulding compound uses longer glass fibres than BMC, which raises impact resistance and flexural performance in larger sections. It is chosen when the component is physically large, when it will see handling abuse, or when the design includes thin walls combined with high ribs. The trade-off is that very long fibre can make small precision features, such as fine threads or tight bores, harder to hold to tolerance.

Epoxy and nylon

Epoxy systems offer high mechanical strength and excellent adhesion to metal inserts, which is attractive where torque retention is the governing requirement. Nylon and other polyamides provide toughness and good wear behaviour but absorb moisture, which changes dimensions and can reduce stiffness, an effect that matters in humid climates and in unconditioned enclosures. Comparative tracking index values differ substantially across these families, and moulding compound grades within the same family can also differ widely, so a material name alone is never a substitute for a grade-specific data sheet.

How to read the numbers



Ask for the test method and specimen type behind every mechanical value; a figure measured on a moulded bar is not the value of a finished post with an insert.

Ask for the value at temperature, not only at 23 degrees Celsius, especially for parts mounted close to a loaded busbar.

Ask for the tracking index with the test solution and the number of drops specified, since comparative values are only comparable under the same procedure.

Ask whether the flame-retardant grade is halogenated or halogen-free, because this affects both the smoke specification and the end-of-life requirements in some European tenders. Treat all published figures as typical values for the grade, verified on standard specimens, and confirm the applicable clauses against the latest standard text and official publications.

Key Selection Parameters: A Copy-Paste ChecklistElectrical parameters



Rated voltage of the assembly and the applicable overvoltage category, which together determine the minimum clearance.

Rated insulation voltage, which is the figure most low-voltage standards use to derive clearance and creepage requirements.

Pollution degree of the intended installation environment, since it scales the required creepage distance.

Required creepage distance along the moulding surface, measured over ribs and around the insert, not the straight-line height.

Required clearance through air between the live part and the nearest earthed surface.

Comparative tracking index of the moulding compound, with the test method stated.

Material group, which together with the tracking index determines which creepage table applies. Whether the component sits in a functional insulation, basic insulation or reinforced insulation position, because this changes the verification route.

Mechanical parameters



Flexural strength and flexural modulus at the maximum service temperature.

Compressive strength, for parts whose duty is primarily clamping.

Tensile strength at the insert region, or directly measured pull-out and push-out values.

Maximum recommended installation torque for the insert, stated separately for the threaded and the plain variants.

Insert material, plating and corrosion protection, particularly for coastal or industrial atmospheres. Expected busbar mass per unit length and the resulting static load per support point.

Thermal and environmental parameters



Maximum continuous operating temperature of the assembly interior, measured at the hottest point.

Temperature index or relative thermal index of the compound, if the design is assessed against a thermal ageing requirement.

Heat deflection temperature under the load that the part will actually see.

Flammability classification and thickness at which it was tested.

Humidity and salt-fog exposure for Middle Eastern coastal and Southeast Asian installations. Resistance to cleaning agents and to any lubricants used during assembly.

Tip: Before you release a drawing, mark every standoff component with a single letter code for spacer duty or support duty, so that a value-engineering review cannot silently swap one for the other.

Dimensions and Tolerances to Freeze Before ToolingCentre distance and hole pattern

Centre distance between fixing points is the dimension that most often causes assembly rework, because a busbar drilled to one pitch cannot accommodate a support moulded to another. Agree the nominal value, the tolerance band, and the datum from which it is measured. Where bars are punched rather than drilled, confirm the punching tolerance the panel builder holds and make sure the support tolerance does not stack with it into an interference condition.

Bore and insert specification

State the bore as a clearance hole or as a threaded hole, and specify the thread standard explicitly, since metric and unified threads of similar diameter can be confused at goods-in. For inserts, record the thread size and pitch, the internal diameter if plain, the insert material, the plating, and the engagement length. The engagement length is frequently omitted and is frequently the reason a torque value cannot be met.

Mounting face flatness

Flatness of the mating surfaces deserves more attention than it usually receives. A spacer clamped between two faces that are not flat carries its load on a small area, and the resulting local stress can crack a moulding that would have been adequate under uniform compression. Specify a flatness tolerance for the mounting plate, specify the washer type and diameter, and avoid over-tightening as a substitute for flatness. Where the mounting surface is a painted or plated sheet, remember that the coating is a compressible layer that will relax and reduce the clamp load over time.

Drawing confirmation items



Overall height and its tolerance, measured in the free state and under no clamp load.

Wall thickness at the thinnest section, which governs both strength and mould fill.

Rib and shed geometry where creepage distance is derived from the surface profile.

Fillet radii at the base of posts, which strongly influence bending performance.

Concentricity between the bore and the outer form, particularly for sleeves.

Parting line and gate mark location, and whether they may fall on a creepage path or a seating face. Surface finish requirements on any face that will be printed or labelled.

Short-Circuit Duty: How Support Spacing Is Reasoned AboutThe force a support must survive

When a short circuit occurs, parallel busbars carrying current in opposite directions repel each other with a force proportional to the square of the current and inversely proportional to their separation. The resulting load is applied to every support along the run, and it acts both as a bending moment on the post and as a tensile or shear load on the fixing. Assessments for low-voltage assemblies are carried out against the short-circuit withstand requirements of the applicable assembly standard, and the verification route may be by calculation, by comparison with a tested design, or by test. Which route is available depends on the standard and on the design authority, so confirm the applicable clause against the latest standard text and official publications rather than assuming a particular method.

Spacing logic



Identify the prospective short-circuit current at the point of installation, as declared by the network operator or by the upstream protective device.

Determine the peak current rather than only the rms value, since the electrodynamic force follows the peak.

Establish the bar cross section, the number of bars per phase, and the phase spacing.

Set a trial support spacing and calculate the resulting force and bending moment per support.

Compare against the manufacturer's declared mechanical capability for the specific part, in the specific mounting configuration.

Reduce spacing or increase section modulus until the comparison is satisfied with margin.

Confirm that the fixing into the frame, not just the moulding, can carry the same load. Re-check the busbar itself for span deflection and for permanent deformation after the event.

Where spacers still matter under fault conditions

Spacers do not disappear from the calculation. A spacer placed between bars in a stacked or laminated arrangement is what keeps the phase separation from closing up under the first peak of fault current. If the spacer relaxes, the clearance reduces and the consequence is not necessarily a mechanical failure but a reduction in the dielectric margin of the whole assembly. This is why compression creep, measured at temperature, is a legitimate selection parameter for spacers and not merely a materials curiosity.

Common Misuse and Failure PatternsSubstituting a spacer for a support

This is the single most frequent error. A spacer is installed where a support is required because the height and thread match. The assembly looks correct, it passes continuity checks, and it ships. Under fault current, or simply under the sustained weight of a heavy bar over months of thermal cycling, the part takes a bending load it was never proportioned for and cracks at the base or at the insert. The corrective action is a specification change, not a supplier change.

Insert slip and rotation

An insert that rotates inside the moulding during tightening is a classic symptom of insufficient knurl engagement, of an insert installed into a hole that is too large, or of a compound that has not fully cured around the feature. It shows up as a fastener that never reaches torque. Prevention lies in a specified proof torque test on a production sample and in a clear statement of the maximum installation torque on the drawing.

Insufficient creepage

Creepage is measured along the surface, over ribs and around metal parts. A component that meets the height requirement may still fail the creepage requirement if the insert head sits close to the surface or if a rib is interrupted by a gate mark. Where the environment is humid or conductive dust is present, the required creepage rises and the margin that looked comfortable at the design stage may no longer exist.

Excessive installation torque

Over-tightening is a workshop habit, not a design intent, and it destroys mouldings that were correctly specified. It produces immediate cracking around the insert, or delayed cracking that appears after thermal cycling. Specify the torque, specify the washer, and where volumes justify it, specify a torque-limiting tool on the assembly station.

Mismatched thermal expectations

A part mounted immediately above a heavily loaded busbar joint sees a far higher temperature than the enclosure average. Selecting a compound on the basis of the enclosure temperature rating, rather than the local temperature, leads to accelerated ageing and loss of clamp load.

Acceptance Items and Test Reports for Your SpecificationDocumentation to require with the first shipment



Dimensional report against the approved drawing, on parts taken from production tooling rather than from prototype samples.

Material data sheet for the specific compound grade, including tracking index and flammability classification with the test method stated.

Mechanical test data for flexural and compressive strength at the declared test temperature.

Torque and pull-out test results for the insert, on the finished part.

Creepage and clearance measurement report for the assembled configuration, not for the component in isolation.

Visual and dimensional criteria for surface defects, flash, and gate marks. Batch traceability linking the shipment to the compound lot and the moulding date.

Verification activities worth writing into the specification



First article inspection with retained and signed reference samples on both the buyer and the supplier side.

Dielectric verification on the completed assembly in accordance with the applicable assembly standard.

Short-circuit withstand verification by test, by calculation, or by comparison with a tested design, as permitted by the applicable clause.

Torque verification at incoming inspection using a calibrated tool on a sampling basis.

Thermal ageing or temperature-rise check where the part sits close to a heat source. Periodic re-qualification after any change of compound, insert supplier, or tooling.

All references to standards and to certification in this article are indicative. The applicable clauses, the test severities and the acceptance criteria must be confirmed against the latest standard text and official publications, and against the requirements of the assembly standard under which the finished panel is verified.

Product Fit: Matching Component Series to Spacer and Support Duties

Zhejiang FYF Electronics manufactures moulded insulating components for low-voltage assemblies, including BMC, DMC and SMC moulded parts supplied as the panel builder insulator used for spacer duty, as busbar support components for support duty, and as general standoff hardware across the D, EL, MNS, P, SB, SM, SEP and T series. The mapping below is a starting point for a specification discussion, not a substitute for a drawing review.

Spacer duty applications



Category: block and pad spacers, including sleeve and collar forms for bolt isolation.

Fit conditions: assemblies where the governing requirement is a maintained clearance or a fixed phase separation, with load applied primarily in compression through a bolted stack.

Typical parameters to state when enquiring: height range required, bore or thread size, bar width and thickness, number of bars per stack, maximum clamping force, and the maximum continuous temperature at the mounting point. Data items to confirm with the factory: compressive strength at temperature, creep behaviour under sustained clamp load, bore concentricity tolerance, and the flatness requirement for the mating faces.

Support duty applications



Category: post and pedestal supports, including insert-equipped standoff types for busbar mounting.

Fit conditions: assemblies where the component carries busbar self-weight and electrodynamic force, and where the creepage path is derived from the outer profile of the part.

Typical parameters to state when enquiring: busbar cross section and mass per unit length, phase spacing, prospective short-circuit current and peak value, trial support spacing, base fixing method, and required creepage distance. Data items to confirm with the factory: flexural strength at the maximum service temperature, declared mechanical capability for the specific mounting configuration, insert torque and pull-out values, base fillet geometry, and whether verification is by test, calculation or comparison with a tested design.

Both duties



Colour, compound grade and flame-retardant requirement, including whether halogen-free is specified by the end customer.

Insert material and plating, and the corrosion expectation for the target installation environment.

Marking, packaging and labelling requirements for the destination market. Whether the buyer requires a signed first article sample retained at both facilities.

RFQ Checklist and Sampling RulesInformation to send with the enquiry



Assembly type and rated voltage, rated insulation voltage, and overvoltage category.

Pollution degree and the installation environment, including altitude if above the standard assumption.

Drawing with dimensions, tolerances, thread standard and insert specification.

Duty code for each component: spacer or support.

Busbar details: material, cross section, mass per unit length, arrangement, and phase spacing.

Prospective short-circuit current and duration at the point of installation.

Maximum continuous operating temperature at the component location and the thermal class expected.

Annual volume, call-off pattern, and target delivery lead time.

Destination market and any end-customer material restrictions. Required documentation: dimensional report, material data sheet, insert test data, and dielectric or short-circuit verification evidence.

Questions to ask the supplier before awarding



Is the compound grade identified by name and manufacturer, and will it be fixed for the life of the part?

Is the insert moulded in, pressed in, or ultrasonically installed, and what torque and pull-out values are declared for the finished part?

What is the maximum recommended installation torque, and is it stated on the drawing?

What tooling capacity and mould cavity count serves this part, and what is the realistic lead time at the forecast volume?

What is the change notification procedure for compound, tooling or insert supplier? Can a first article sample be produced from production tooling and retained as a signed reference?

Sampling and sign-off rules



Approve dimensions and material from production-tooled parts, never from prototype or soft-tooled samples.

Retain a signed reference sample at the buyer's facility and at the supplier's facility, with the approval date recorded.

Define inspection levels and acceptance quality limits for visual, dimensional and torque attributes before the first production delivery.

Re-qualify after any change to compound, insert, tooling or process, and record the rationale for the decision. Keep the duty code visible on the part number so that a future cost review cannot substitute a spacer for a support without a design review.

Frequently Asked QuestionsCan I use a spacer where the drawing calls for a support if the dimensions match?

No. Matching height, bore and thread does not make the two parts equivalent. A support is proportioned to carry bending and the electrodynamic load of a fault, while a spacer is proportioned to carry compression and to maintain separation. Substituting one for the other changes the load path and invalidates the mechanical reasoning behind the assembly verification. If a substitution is genuinely needed, it should go back to the design authority for re-checking.

How do I know whether my application is spacer duty or support duty?

Ask what the part is holding. If it is holding a distance and is squeezed by a bolt, it is spacer duty. If it is holding the weight of a conductor and must survive a fault, it is support duty. Some components legitimately do both, and in those cases both sets of parameters should be specified and both should be verified.

Why does the recommended torque matter so much?

Torque is the practical control on the clamp load, and the clamp load is what keeps a joint electrically sound and a moulding mechanically safe. Too little torque allows movement and fretting at the interface; too much cracks the moulding around the insert or induces creep that relaxes the joint over time. The manufacturer's recommended value is derived from testing the finished part, so it should be treated as a specification limit rather than as a starting suggestion.

What creepage distance should I specify?

The required creepage depends on the rated insulation voltage, the pollution degree of the installation environment, and the material group of the moulding compound. All three must be known before a number can be derived, and the measurement must be taken along the surface of the finished part, over ribs and around inserts. Confirm the applicable table against the latest standard text and official publications.

Which material should I choose for a humid Southeast Asian installation?

Material selection here is driven by tracking resistance and by moisture absorption rather than by mechanical strength alone. Compounds with a higher comparative tracking index and low moisture uptake are generally preferred, and the enclosure design should manage condensation. Ask the supplier for the tracking index with the test solution stated, and for dimensional stability data under humidity, rather than relying on a material family name.

Do I need type test evidence for the component itself?

In most cases the component is verified as part of the completed assembly, not as a standalone certified product. What you should obtain from the component supplier is the material and mechanical data needed to support the assembly verification, together with dimensional conformity. The dielectric and short-circuit verifications are performed on the assembly under the applicable assembly standard. Confirm the applicable clause against the latest standard text and official publications.

What should I do if a cost-reduction proposal offers a "equivalent" alternative?

Ask for the duty code and for the mechanical data behind the claim. An alternative is equivalent only if it matches the compressive or flexural requirement that the original duty imposed, at the same temperature, with the same insert performance. A dimensional comparison alone is not evidence of equivalence, and a material family name alone is not evidence either.

How often should approval samples be refreshed?

Refresh them whenever the compound, the insert, the tooling or the manufacturing location changes, and at whatever periodic interval your quality system defines. Because moulded compounds and metal inserts both come from supply chains that evolve, a periodic re-qualification catches drift that incoming dimensional inspection alone will not reveal.

Ready to source spacers and supports for your next panel programme? Send your drawings, busbar data and short-circuit requirements to Zhejiang FYF Electronics and Request a Quote with the duty code marked on every line item.

About Us

ZHEJIANG FLYAFORD ELECTRON CO., LTD., Ltd. is situated in the Jinyi New District of Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province. Established in 2007, the company specializes in the research and development, production, and sales of insulators, insulation accessories, and other related products. We are committed to becoming a global leader in our industry.