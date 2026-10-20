Grand View Signal Delivers Freight Monthly Pricing Intelligence For Global Shipping Markets

Key Highlights:



Coal Freight emerged as the top-performing freight commodity during the previous month, delivering an average month-on-month growth of 12.3% across its top three geographies under elevated volatility levels.

In late-month container assessments, the World Container Index reached $4,468 per 40-foot container, representing a 1% decrease from the previous week.

In the final week of the period, Shanghai-Los Angeles container rates increased 2% week-on-week while Shanghai-New York rates remained unchanged. Shanghai-Rotterdam and Shanghai-Genoa ocean container rates declined by 4% and 5% week-on-week, respectively, late in the past month.

Freight Pricing Trends

Freight pricing intelligence

In the dry-bulk sector, Atlantic Capesize and Panamax vessel charter rates strengthened as cargo inquiries increased against tighter local vessel availability. Conversely, Pacific dry-bulk performance remained less consistent, creating varied cost pressures for coal freight and iron ore freight depending on loading regions and voyage timing. While Pacific iron ore freight lost momentum toward the end of a recent trading week, coal-related vessel demand fluctuated across Indonesian and Australian loading areas. European scrap movements offered localized support for Mediterranean-bound vessels, though Ferrous Scrap Freight Supramax rates remained broadly flat due to uneven conditions across loading regions.

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Combined Market Outlook

The broader freight market dynamic over the previous month reflected an interplay between carrier capacity management, route realignments, and regional inland logistics constraints. Ahead of China's early-October Golden Week holidays, ocean carriers increased blank sailings on transpacific and Asia–Europe trades to manage capacity. Meanwhile, selective carrier returns to the Suez Canal shortened voyage rotations compared to Cape of Good Hope routings, altering vessel transit times and regional fuel consumption patterns. In Asia, recovery from earlier port weather disruptions improved vessel flows, though port congestion continued to impact equipment turnaround.

In Europe, low water levels on the Rhine River restricted inland barge transport during the past month, forcing shippers to shift cargo to rail and road networks and driving up total transport costs. In dry-bulk shipping, vessel positioning relative to cargo programs dictated freight differentials between the Atlantic and Pacific basins. Tighter tonnage in the Atlantic supported larger bulk carriers, whereas Pacific trades were impacted by shifting mineral demand and variable loading windows.

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Procurement and Manufacturing Implications

For buyers, manufacturers, and procurement teams, recent shipping data highlights the importance of evaluating total landed transport costs rather than relying solely on headline base ocean rates. Carrier blank sailings ahead of seasonal holidays mean lower base quotations may coincide with reduced sailing flexibility and longer waiting times. Procurement managers handling 20-foot and 40-foot container shipments must account for fuel surcharges, potential inland transport bottlenecks, and port congestion. In dry-bulk chartering, securing vessel loading windows early remains critical to avoiding localized spot rate spikes.

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