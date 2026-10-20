Crown Prince To Patronize Tomorrow Closing Ceremony Of 2Nd World Camel Endurance Championship, 6Th Jordan Camel Racing, Nabati Poetry Festival
Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan will host the closing ceremony of the 2nd World Camel Endurance Championship alongside the 6th Jordan Camel Racing and Nabati Poetry Festival on Wednesday.
The international championship, hosted by Jordan for the first time, features male and female camel riders representing several Arab and foreign nations.
The closing event will honor the winners of the endurance championship, the camel racing festival, the Nabati poetry competition, and the "Best in Show" camel beauty contest.
The ceremony will feature cultural and heritage performances, including live competitive demonstrations by championship riders, a recital by the first-place Nabati poetry winner, and a show by the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) Camel Unit.
//Petra// HA
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