Olive Press Union Affirms High Quality Of Jordanian Olive Oil, Estimates 30,000-Ton Yield For 2026/2027 Season

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- President of the General Union of Jordanian Olive Presses and Olive Producers, Muhammad Al-Najdawi, affirmed Tuesday that Jordanian olive oil enjoys high quality and a distinguished reputation both locally and internationally, noting that the press sector operates under a strict system of technical, health, and regulatory standards to safeguard production safety and preserve the oil's natural properties.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Najdawi said olive oil produced in Jordan represents a key national agricultural product, benefiting from favorable growing environments and the cumulative expertise of local farmers and press operators in harvesting, pressing, and production.

He added that the quality of Jordanian olive oil rests on integrated natural and technical factors, including soil characteristics, climatic conditions, fruit maturity, harvest timing, and effective pressing and storage practices.

Al-Najdawi explained that all olive presses across the Kingdom maintain high technical readiness to process the current season's crop. Prior to the start of the pressing season, the syndicate conducted field inspections through its quality control engineer to ensure compliance with health standards, occupational and environmental safety requirements, and sector regulations.

He noted that approximately 99 percent of Jordanian olive presses utilize modern technology, which helps preserve the natural properties of the oil, improve production efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian olive oil in domestic and foreign markets.

Over recent years, the sector has witnessed significant infrastructure and technical upgrades, reflecting the volume of investment and press owners' commitment to meeting Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization specifications.

The association maintains continuous coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), and relevant regulatory bodies to monitor market quality and counter any improper practices that could impact product integrity or consumer trust. Integrated oversight, Al-Najdawi noted, serves as a safeguard to protect the reputation of Jordanian olive oil, with potential violations handled through established legal and laboratory procedures.

Regarding the current season, Al-Najdawi stated that preliminary estimates indicate an expected production of around 30,000 tons of olive oil for the 2026/2027 season, a volume anticipated to cover domestic market demand and support national food security.

The pressing season officially launched in mid-October alongside technical and regulatory preparations. Al-Najdawi emphasized the importance of adhering to proper agricultural practices during harvesting, transport, pressing, and storage to maintain quality. High-grade production begins in the field with selecting healthy fruit, harvesting at appropriate times, and transporting the yield to presses within 24 hours whenever possible, while maintaining clean equipment and using proper storage containers.

He highlighted that Jordanian olive oil has achieved recognition and awards in specialized international competitions, reflecting its qualitative attributes and compliance with global quality standards.

Al-Najdawi urged consumers to purchase olive oil directly from authorized presses and trusted suppliers, advising caution against misleading advertisements and unrealistic offers on social media. He stressed that consumer protection and product reputation remain a shared responsibility among regulators, producers, and consumers.

He concluded by reiterating that Jordanian olive oil holds significant economic and nutritional value backed by institutional oversight, affirming that the syndicate will continue collaborating with relevant authorities to safeguard product quality and consumer confidence in one of the Kingdom's primary agricultural products.

//Petra// AF