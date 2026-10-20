Manshiyat Bani Hasan Municipality Achieves 40% Cost Savings On Winter Prep Budget
Mafraq, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- Manshiyat Bani Hasan Municipality in Mafraq Governorate achieved a 40 percent financial savings on its operational budget dedicated to winter readiness compared to costs incurred in previous years.
In a statement released Tuesday, the municipality said the savings reflect a practical shift toward prudent fiscal management and more efficient spending. This approach directs municipal resources toward other service priorities while ensuring all technical requirements and winter readiness standards are met to maintain long-term financial sustainability.
The municipality confirmed it executed the fifth phase of its rain season readiness plan, which includes clearing culverts and valley drainage paths, addressing structural bottlenecks to reduce flash flood risk, improving drainage efficiency, removing environmental hazards along watercourses, and conducting field inspections of drainage infrastructure.
//Petra// AF
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