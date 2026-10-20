Russia Destroyed 13 Million Ukrainian Books This Summer, Culture Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the statement during a televised broadcast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“At the Ministry of Culture, we are working to develop Ukrainian culture and the publishing industry and to help Ukrainian publishers recover from Russian attacks. Let me remind you that 13 million books were destroyed this summer alone,” Berezhna said.

She noted that the Ministry of Culture and the government were developing several programs to support domestic publishers. Berezhna also confirmed that a book-related component would be added next year to the president's Thousand Springs initiative. She said it had not yet been decided which publishing projects would be eligible for the competition.

house office damaged in Kyiv as a result of nighttime attac

“It is very important for us to design support measures that help create and publish books while strengthening the industry's capacity to operate during the war. I think these will include translations of Ukrainian classics and major publications on Ukrainian art, history, and culture,” the minister said.

As previously reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture is preparing a package of measures to support the book sector, including rent compensation for bookstores and the restoration of the eBook program.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider a bill that would extend the eBook program to parents of newborns. The bill would also introduce a state-budget subsidy to help bookstores cover rental costs, with the scheme taking into account modern cash register systems.

The Ministry of Economy and Environment has presented policy instruments under the Made in Ukraine initiative, including grants to restore production, affordable loans under the 5–7–9% program, and compensation for war-related risks and insurance premiums. These mechanisms cover fixed assets such as buildings, premises, and equipment, whereas books are the primary asset for publishers and bookstores.