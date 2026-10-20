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Ukraine Is Receiving U.S. Intelligence, Zelensky Says After Meeting With Witkoff

Ukraine Is Receiving U.S. Intelligence, Zelensky Says After Meeting With Witkoff


Date: 2026-10-20 02:36:50

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference in Oslo following a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are grateful that intelligence sharing is working effectively. This includes the early-warning system, which is extremely important for our people, both children and adults, because we receive alerts when ballistic missiles are approaching. So we are grateful to the American side. The system is working, and that is excellent,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky then said that he had discussed intelligence sharing, Starlink, and Patriot systems with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

More details to follow

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